This Weeks Horoscope Brings A Heavy Dose A Romance—Plus Mercury Retrograde Ends
Mercury retrograde is over this Monday, August 11
If a feral cat got hold of your tongue over the past few weeks, you might be shy about letting out so much as a “mew.” Blame it on mouthy Mercury, who’s been on a retrograde stalk through Leo’s jungle since July 18.
There's nothing healthy about holding in emotions forever, and fortunately, you won’t have to. This dramatic arc takes a turn for the positive as Mercury shifts back into direct motion today. Better still? The silver-tongued celestial flirt roams happily through Leo until September 2.
What felt like a Greek tragedy earlier this month might not become a comedy overnight (or ever), but maybe you'll finally be able to laugh about it...a little…or glean the golden lesson from the experience.
Have you noticed any glaring gaps in leadership since July 18? Don’t ignore the call of the crown if you’re supposed to take charge around here. And if you’re trying to get a clear read on a love interest, signals become way more obvious starting today.
The “great benefics” Venus & Jupiter unite on Tuesday, August 12
Naughty by nurture? As bawdy Jupiter aligns with loving Venus in the tender sign of Cancer, the stage is set for a love story steeped in TLC and devotion. It’s been more than a decade since Venus and Jupiter met in the Crab’s compassionate realm, making this a banner day for sweet, soulful affection.
Focus on relationships that are truly reciprocal. If that means casting your net into new waters, so be it. Worldly, adventurous Jupiter invites you to expand your romantic boundaries. As you do, let superficial flings dissolve and half-hearted entanglements fade away.
Even if no one is on your radar, start making space for authentic, heartfelt connections in your life. Couples could benefit from a change of scenery over the coming week, ideally in a cozy, intimate setting. Even if you’re tucked away at home, try to find minutes to screen out the rest of the world and relax in each other’s company.
Ground & organize under Saturday’s quarter moon in Taurus
Stop, drop and reprioritize. Today’s grounding quarter moon in sensible yet sensual Taurus reconnects you with your deepest values.
Assess your priorities and principles, ensuring you're firmly anchored in them before making any significant choices. If you feel your focus drifting, trip back to the essentials and eliminate the excess. Less is more as long as you don’t veer into extreme austerity.
Trim back on areas where you might be overindulging, and consider how you can reintroduce little luxuries in more sustainable ways. Taurus energy loves to splurge, but also respects resourcefulness, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds.
If your spending is starting to exceed your budget—or if a project is expanding beyond its initial scope—plan a "money date." Choose a cozy cafe, bring your budgets, and review them in a setting that makes the task feel like a treat rather than a chore.