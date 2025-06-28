Advertisement
This Week's Horoscope Brings Seduction, Centering & More—Here's What To Know
Wednesday’s quarter moon in Libra helps you find your center
No more sweeping that conflict under the rug. It’s time to face the music—and hopefully drum up a harmonious solution for all.
Wednesday’s waxing quarter moon is in Libra, the most balanced and strategic of the signs. This can help you navigate any speed bumps on the path to peace. Just take a deep breath, because you may have to weather some unpleasant conversations before you can make strides forward.
Try not to let your feelings cloud the facts. Be open to other perspectives and don’t be afraid to apologize if the fault lies with you. Without shaming or blaming, hold people accountable for their part in the matter. Creative solutions can emerge if you stay focused on finding win-wins.
Venus gets kinky with Uranus in Taurus this Friday, then moves into Gemini for a month
Independence Day comes with an extra round of fireworks as seductive Venus sets off sparks with renegade Uranus in Taurus. This randy, rowdy mashup could inspire you to do something wildly unexpected, especially when it comes to your love life.
It’s all fun and games until someone crosses a line, so get consent before making any moves. Single and looking? Sparks could ignite with someone who might not normally turn your head. With both planets in sensual earth signs, the attraction might begin with a physical attraction that enraptures you both.
Then, at 11:31 a.m. EDT, Venus logs into articulate Gemini, and wordplay will be nothing short of foreplay while this cycle lasts until July 30. Clever conversations and tantalizing text threads can get pulses racing, but don’t get stuck in the superficial flirty zone.
During this sapiosexual spell, deep and intellectual exchanges might feel better than sex—or at least as good. Feel like pushing boundaries? Go ahead—dive into taboo topics or challenge outdated norms that don’t resonate with you.
With Venus in this curious sign, the desire to explore new territory is irresistible. Just be mindful of mixed signals as they’re bound to surface during this silver-tongued transit.
Dreamy Neptune slips into its annual retrograde from Friday evening until December 10
Peel back the layers of your psyche as Neptune slips into its annual five-month retrograde. For the first time since 1875, Neptune spins backward through fiery Aries, creating an added sense of urgency around self-care and soul-searching.
During this part of the retrograde, which lasts until October 22, confront issues around identity, self-assertion, and how you wield your personal power. You may address impulsive behaviors or reactions that have been masking deeper wounds.
When Neptune shifts back into Pisces on October 22—its last retrograde lap through this sign in our lifetimes—lingering emotional wounds could demand attention. Keep an eye out for energy vampires and codependent dynamics during this boundary-blurring backstroke through Pisces, which lasts until December 10.