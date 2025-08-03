This Week's Horoscope Features Mars In Libra, An Aquarius Full Moon & More
Summer love gets serious as Mars enters Libra from Wednesday until September 22
Summer flings could turn serious over the next seven weeks, as lusty Mars blazes into Libra and amps up everyone’s urge to merge for the rest of the season.
Easy though! It’s tempting to romanticize when Mars blasts into this “love and marriage” sign every other year. As the impatient red planet accelerates the action, you could get locked into a serious situation before you really know what (and who) you’re dealing with.
If it’s longevity you’re after, what’s the rush? That goes for all sorts of partnerships, from pleasure to business. Lean into Libra’s languorous vibes and make the courtship process the exciting part. For couples, Mars in Libra adds a dash of spice, but it can also stir up passive-aggressive bickering, especially if one of you is pulling an unequal share of the load.
Mars is in “detriment” in Libra, meaning it’s an uncomfortable place. And it makes sense: Mars is the god of war, while Libra is all about peace, love, and harmony. It will take extra effort to maintain your emotional equilibrium now.
Then, Mars tangos with three outer planets from Friday to Sunday
Although Mars in peaceful Libra is calling for “serenity now!” the stage is set for a weekend of cosmic push-and-pull. From Friday through Sunday, the red planet gets into a few tussles with heavyweight players Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto.
Friday’s Mars-Saturn opposition may throw up a few roadblocks, but don’t mistake delays for defeat. With Mars in patient Libra and Saturn in impulsive Aries, the energy is wildly off-balance, making it easy to hit the gas in the wrong direction. Pause, recalibrate, and use the slowdown to fine-tune your plans.
On Saturday, Mars faces off with boundary-blurring Neptune, making it hard to find the “stop” button. Generosity and drive surge, but so does the risk of burnout; pacing yourself will be key.
By Sunday, the skies shift as Mars forms a flowing trine with Pluto, turning those mental brainstorms into full-on monsoons. Collaboration could spark genius-level breakthroughs—just make sure to put your name on any big ideas before sharing them with the world.
The Lion’s Gate Portal opens Friday, August 8
Harness your power and restore your roar! On 8-8—a master number of abundance—the Sun, Orion’s Belt, and Sirius (AKA the Spiritual Sun) align in the sky for their annual awakening. Join The AstroTwins for a free Lion’s Gate ritual to sync up with these soul-nourishing forces.
Saturday’s Aquarius full moon wants you to own your kinks
If you’ve been struggling to get ahead, here’s your cue to reach out to community. Surround yourself with people who fuel your mission and give you the courage to speak out. Just remember to give credit where it's due. What goes around, comes around.
Feeling too blessed to be stressed? Share your good fortune with people who could use a leg up. Aquarius is the sign of activism, so dive in and make a difference! Rally behind a cause you’re passionate about or raise your voice against injustice. While teamwork is the theme, here’s a cosmic reminder: Blending in doesn’t mean losing yourself. This full moon wants you to let individuality shine.