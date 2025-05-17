Advertisement
Prepare For Inspired Action (& Heated Words) This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Gemini season begins on Tuesday, May 20
Unleash your journalistic curiosity as the Sun sashays into inquisitive Gemini for the next month. This buzzy, intellectual solar cycle makes us want to interact and know all the details about one another.
Ask the questions, yes, even the nosy ones, in the name of getting to the bottom of who you’re dealing with. The only catch? If you plan to pry, be prepared to have other people “in your business,” too.
Gemini, the sign of the Twins, unites kindred spirits between now and June 20—and the best place to start searching for them is right in your own backyard.
During Gemini season, the local scene usually buzzes with life. But if your neighborhood feels a little too placid, it might be time to stir things up. Collaborate with local venues to inject some fun into the community vibe. From mural painting to karaoke nights to outdoor concerts, it won’t be hard to find willing playmates to help you bring events to life.
Obsessed? Tuesday’s quarter moon in Aquarius helps you simmer down
About a week ago, the Scorpio full moon ignited your passion for a particular goal or desire, possibly pushing you into overdrive. But did that intensity spawn an obsession? Today’s quarter moon in clear-sighted Aquarius is here to help you step back and gain a more balanced perspective.
Nothing wrong with wanting to have creative control, but in the process, you may be alienating potential supporters and limiting your own expansion.
Certain aspects of this mission could benefit from some outside input. Consider a team-oriented approach. The trick is to delegate to savvy, capable people, even if you have to train them on your specifications.
Fire trine! Cosmic lovebirds Venus and Mars spice it up on Thursday, May 22
Cosmic lovebirds Venus and Mars dance a passionate tango as they flow into a "fire trine," which is a pulse-quickening 120-degree angle.
Planning a date? Detour away from the usual places! Single? Steer clear of the usual suspects. With Venus in adventurous Aries and firecracker Mars in playful Leo, the new and unexplored will be a total turn-on.
Need to have an honest chat about the state of your union? In these outspoken fire signs, Venus and Mars pull no punches. We'll all be a lot more unrestrained, which will certainly be exhilarating, just maybe not the best when it comes to setting boundaries.
Couples can harness this energy to get started on a co-created project. From renovating the kitchen to launching a YouTube channel to planning a summer vacation with your friend group, put your heads together and start scheming.
Real leaders wanted! Saturn marches into Aries from Saturday, May 24, to September 1
Break new ground! Taskmaster Saturn starts fresh today, moving into Aries for the first time since 1999. This cycle supplies a powerful blend of discipline and drive, pushing you to take bold action while keeping a steady eye on long-term goals.
Alas, this won’t be a cakewalk. Saturn is in “fall” in Aries, one of its least comfortable positions in the zodiac since its measured approach clashes with the restless impatience of Aries.
For the next few months, you may struggle—but ultimately succeed—with channeling your passion into a productive effort. Step up as a leader, take responsibility for your actions, and lay the foundation for future achievements. This short-but-impactful cycle may end on September 1, but it picks up again next year, when Saturn begins its unbroken lap through Aries from February 13, 2026, to April 12, 2028.
Unleash a power play during Saturday’s Sun-Pluto trine
Seduction is an art form today as the head-turning Gemini Sun and sultry Pluto in Aquarius make eyes at each other in the sky. There’s never a good reason to hide your light, but you don’t need to turn it up to full wattage to grab attention.
Play up your mystique in small ways. In love, a flash of skin, a suggestive comment, a quick glance are things that will leave people wondering and wanting more. There are plenty of ways to be powerful without using force. With both planets in heady air signs, use your wit and intellect to get to the top.
Mercury joins the Sun in Gemini from Sunday until June 8
Mic drops: incoming! Voluble Mercury throws a homecoming rager as it zooms into Gemini and pours a double shot of articulation! There’s no time like the present to work on your memoir, record a podcast episode or build your following with daily Instagram Lives.
While Mercury hangs out in the sign of the Twins, it’s dynamic duos for the win! Wordplay is foreplay during this cycle, and you could woo some fascinating people by adding colorful adjectives and flowery metaphors to your everyday chatter.
If you’ve hit a wall creatively, gather your smartest friends. Brainstorms could turn into full-blown mental monsoons—but good luck staying focused for long during this distractible cycle!