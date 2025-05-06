Advertisement
What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For May's Full Flower Moon
As the month of May begins, we have a full Flower Moon on the horizon—and this time around, it's going to be in the sign of intense and transformative Scorpio.
The moon will reach its peak on Monday, May 12, at 12:56 p.m. EDT, but depending on where it lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Hope you're ready to drop some baggage, Aries, because this full moon is landing in your eighth house of transformation, vulnerability, and intimacy—the very house associated with Scorpio. You're being asked to open yourself up in new ways, even when it's uncomfortable.
Do your best to get in touch with your emotions, rather than ignoring them or jumping to the next thing. And beyond that, don't be afraid to share with those closest to you. Intimacy with yourself and others is the name of the game here.
Taurus
With the Scorpio full moon landing in your seventh house of partnerships, Taurus, this full moon casts a spotlight on your closest relationships—and that includes business partnerships, too! With full moons being a time of release, ask yourself what needs to change or be let go in this area of your life.
Sometimes, this can mean ending a relationship all together if it isn't serving you. But other times, the full moon reveals ways in which we might transform a relationship. This requires discernment on your part, so get clear on how you really feel within your closest connections.
Gemini
You tend to stay on-the-go, Gemini, but under these Scorpio skies, it's time to slow down and tend to your garden. It is the Flower Moon, after all, and with it lighting up your sixth house of service, self-care, and health, you're being called to slow down and focus on your habits and routines.
Remember, if you don't make time for rest, your body will make it for you. Ask yourself which parts of your routine are working for you, which ones aren't, and make any necessary changes. While you're at it, feel free to indulge in yourself a bit, as the Taurus sun loves a bit of luxury.
Cancer
Feeling passionate, Cancer? With this Scorpio full moon landing in your fifth house of creative expression and celebration, it's time to let yourself shine. To that end, is anything stopping you from shining?
Full moons are all about release, and with this one in fellow water sign, Scorpio, your emotions are ready to spring forth. Channel them into art, music, or any other creative outlet—and don't forget to have enjoy yourself in the process. Creating beauty through pain is what Scorpio does best, after all.
Leo
How are things at home, Leo? With this Scorpio full moon spotlighting your fourth house of home, family, and roots, that's your big focus right now. And given full moons are a time of letting go, it's possible you're wanting something to change at home.
With Scorpio's influence on this moon, of course, you're being encouraged to dig deeper into the subtle dynamics at play at home. Does a family relationship need repairing? Or perhaps it's time to physically clear out some clutter? Whatever the case may be, use the transformative energy of this moon to tend to your home.
Virgo
Your mind could feel overloaded under this moonbeams, Virgo, as it amps up your third house of communication and intellect. Not to mention, change-maker Uranus is opposing this moon, so you may say some things that surprise even you.
All that said, your words will carry more weight now. Remember to think before you speak, but don't forget to be authentic and true to yourself, too. With Scorpio's transformative influence on this moon, you never know which conversations could be huge catalysts for change.
Libra
Time to tighten up your spending, Libra, as the Scorpio full moon lands in your second house of money, possessions, and material security. If money has been tight, this is the perfect time to let go of any spending habits that are dragging you (and your bank account) down.
Remember that time is a resource, too, so this full moon may also reveal ways in which you aren't investing your time or energy well. The second house deals with values and self-worth, so a good question to ask is, What does my relationship to material resources reveal about my values and self-worth?
Scorpio
This is your full moon, Scorpio, spotlighting your first house of self and identity. You've officially reached the halfway point of the year since your birthday season, so this is like a check point to assess how far you've come—and let go of anything you don't want going forward.
Think back to what's transpired since your birthday and notice if it feels like something has been building up around your own identity since then. Now is the time to make that change, allowing yourself to make room for the new energy coming in by clearing out whatever is holding you back.
Sagittarius
Feeling vulnerable, Sagittarius? As the full Flower Moon makes its way through your 12th house of closure, endings, and the subconscious, you could be feeling more sensitive than usual. Nothing wrong with that! In fact, you need this cocoon moment so you can reemerge with newfound clarity and direction.
It's not always easy, but when you can dig deep—deeper than the limiting beliefs that hold you back—you unlock your dreams and deeper intuition. Speaking of, you'll definitely want to pay close attention to your dreams under these moonbeams.
Capricorn
Put yourself out there under this Scorpio full moon spotlight, Capricorn! It's not only activating your 11th house of networks and larger community, but it's also teaming up with Saturn (your ruling planet) in Pisces, igniting your heart with both sensitivity and discipline.
Ask yourself how you're showing up for your community under these moonbeams, and beyond that, assess if anything is keeping you from showing up the way you'd like to. On the other hand, of course, you may also realize you're ready to put certain networks or group affiliations behind you.
Aquarius
How are things going at work, Aquarius? With this full moon in Scorpio revving up your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career, you have a change to make some serious power moves.
What those moves are, of course, is entirely up to you. Full moons are about release, so this could look like redefining roles, better delegation, or even realizing your current job isn't fulfilling for you anymore. In any case, ask yourself what matters most to you in your career, and start to take those steps to get it.
Pisces
The sky's the limit for you under this Scorpio full moon, Pisces, as it makes its way through your ninth house of expansion, higher learning, and travel. Of course, this is naturally a great time to take a spontaneous trip, if you like, but this moon may be more expansive for your mind.
Full moons are about letting go, so if you've been wanting to "break free" in some way, now is your chance. You might learn something that expands your mind, releasing outdated beliefs and opening yourself up to new philosophies and wisdom. In any case, this moon is connecting you to your larger vision.
The takeaway
With this full Flower Moon in Scorpio forming an opposition to Uranus in Taurus, be prepared for revelations and deeper truth to be revealed. Don't forget to do a full moon ritual or two, and remember, Scorpio's biggest priority is rebirth.