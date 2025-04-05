Advertisement
This Week's Horoscope Brings The End Of Mercury & Venus Retrogrades
Venus retrograde gets checked by stern Saturn on Monday, April 7
For the second time this year, Venus falls under Saturn’s stern command, which could turn love into serious business. With the planet of romance in reverse, you may need to review agreements before you can launch ahead with any dating strategies or relationship goals.
Under this strained alignment, old wounds may be poked, especially since both planets are in sacrificial Pisces. You could find yourself hashing out that same old argument that’s never been fully resolved.
Before you trot out a laundry list of complaints (including who’s done more of the laundry), take a moment to acknowledge the things that are actually going well between you. We’re not suggesting you ignore your grievances. Just remember that the person standing in front of you, whether a lover or a friend, is someone you generally adore, not a monster trying to dump their responsibilities on you.
Mercury retrograde ends on Monday!
After a choppy three weeks, messenger Mercury wakes up from its befuddling three-week retrograde and powers forward through intuitive Pisces until April 16.
With the messenger planet backstroking through the Fish’s murky waters since March 29, emotions may have overtaken everyone’s better senses—and let’s not even talk about the rage cleaning you did while it was backing up through Aries from March 15 to 29.
If you found yourself ugly crying, whether “inexplicably” or for a damn good reason, hopefully those tears were healing. But enough of this three-hanky drama! With Mercury back on track, the chronic misunderstandings that disrupted your early spring can pave the way to healing reconciliations.
Contracts that were held up in red tape could finally move into the negotiation (and signing!) phase. But don’t lose the important message Mercury retrograde taught about the pitfalls of skimming the surface instead of finding out what lies beneath. Even if you learned this in a tough-love kind of way, you can spring forward with a new resolve to slow down, read the fine print and get every question answered.
The full moon in Libra brings back the love on Saturday, April 12
Birds of a feather might just stay together forever under the light of today’s full moon in Libra (8:22 p.m. EST; 23°20’), the sign of partnerships.
If you’re still searching for your perfect plus-one, cast a wider net. This full moon gets a buddy pass from global Jupiter (in Gemini), which could magnetize interest from a far-flung locale. Since Jupiter is the galactic gambler, you might as well adopt the mantra “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.”
Slide into the DMs of that DJ in Berlin who you’ve been following for months, or invite your “will they, won’t they” crush out on a proper Saturday night date.
If you’ve been at odds with your person, these diplomatic moonbeams set the stage for a productive dialogue. The only catch? Feisty Mars in Cancer is squaring la luna, so go in softly to avoid setting off anyone’s defense mechanisms or accidentally triggering their inner eight-year-old brat.
Need to rebalance the load with a collaborator? Fair-minded Libra reminds us that an “even split” is different for everyone. Divvy up duties in a way that feels manageable for both of you, and consider outsourcing things that you both hate doing.
Venus wakes up from a six-week retrograde late Saturday, too
Cupid is back on the scene, brandishing a quiver of freshly sharpened arrows. And after six weeks of misfires and mojo-dulling vibes, it's about damn time. Blame the delayed spring fever on romantic Venus going retrograde on March 1.
Here’s hoping you made it out relatively unscathed, free from bad romances, bad haircuts, and any other bad decisions in the interpersonal realm. As Venus corrects course today—and powers forward through poetic Pisces until April 30—get ready for a romantic uprising.
Pull your most theatrical pieces to the front of your closet, especially those amazing shoes you tucked away for the winter. All the world's a fantasy novel while Venus floats through the sign of the spring-fevered Fish.
While you're at it, spice up your social life with a spiritual element. A little woo goes a long way when it comes to forming lasting bonds.