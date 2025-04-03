Advertisement
Mercury Retrograde Has Moved Into Pisces — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
In case you missed it, Mercury has been retrograde since March 15. The planet of communication and information began its backspin in the sign of fiery and impulsive Aries, but from now until April 7, Mercury retrograde treks on through the sign of Pisces.
Mercury retrogrades are known for causing miscommunication, travel delays, and even technical difficulties, but depending on where Pisces lands in your birth chart, we each have something different to expect.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
It's your birthday season, Aries, but as Mercury retrograde moves out of your first house of identity and into your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious, don't be surprised if some old baggage comes up for you to revisit.
In order to move forward, we have to reassess our past, and that's what this Mercury retrograde is inviting you to do. Rather than fighting it, lean into what comes up. The 12th house also governs retreats, so if nothing else, you might take this opportunity to lay low for the first week of April until Mercury resumes direct motion.
Taurus
With Mercury retrograde in Pisces making its way through your 11th house of networks and collectives, Taurus, you're being asked to take a closer look at how you're showing up for your community. On the flip side, you might also be assessing whether your community is supporting you and whether the people you're surrounded by are really encouraging your growth.
Remember that your ruling planet, Venus, is also retrograde, and with the 11th house being a social house, it's possible you'll make unexpected connections (or rekindle an old one!) under these transits.
Gemini
How are things looking at work, Gemini? Your ruling planet, Mercury, is retrograde in Pisces, forming a tense square to your 10th house of career, destiny, and public image. You might be ready to make some moves at your job—but proceed with caution.
Mercury retrogrades aren't necessarily a time for making power plays but rather a time for reassessing what is and isn't working. Make a game plan for your career that you start after Mercury goes direct on April 7. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for people who might help you on your career path (including folks like previous co-workers or mentors who may reappear now).
Cancer
What's holding you back from personal growth, Cancer? You're being asked to take a closer look at that question (and find a plan to move forward) as Mercury retrograde transits your ninth house of expansion, travel, and growth.
The ninth house is the most philosophical part of the zodiac wheel and also rules higher learning and adventurous expeditions. So whether it's picking up a new course you've wanted to take, traveling to a bucket-list destination, or even expanding the limits of your own mind, you have an opportunity to broaden your horizons now.
Leo
With Mercury retrograde in Pisces moving through your eighth house of intimacy and transformation, Leo, you might be feeling especially vulnerable. With the planet of love retrograde as well, the big focus for you at this time is your relationship to intimacy, attachment, and connecting with others.
You're being asked to look more closely at how you show up for others and how those people show up for you. Is there anywhere you're holding yourself back from experiencing true intimacy? Those blocks could be cleared now.
Virgo
Pisces is your opposite sign, Virgo, which means Mercury retrograde is moving through your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments. Not only that, but Mercury is your ruling planet, so suffice to say, you're probably feeling out of sorts lately.
The good news is, this retrograde period is giving you a chance to assess what is and isn't working in your closest relationships. With Venus, the planet of love, also retrograde in Pisces and your seventh house, you have an opportunity to make a positive shift in your relationship life.
Libra
Time to double-down on your routines, Libra. After Mercury retrograde in Aries activated your seventh house of partnerships, forcing you to focus on your relationships, now it's time to focus on you.
With Mercury retrograde now in Pisces, it's moving through your sixth house of self-care and routine, encouraging you to assess which aspects of your everyday life are working and which ones aren't. And keep in mind, Venus (your planetary ruler) is also retrograde in your sixth house.
Scorpio
Where do your passions truly lie, Scorpio? As Mercury retrograde in Pisces moves through your fifth house of creativity, expression, and romance, it's time to revisit and reassess what really lights you up.
This could be a time for you to look more closely at things that block your own expression, but it could also be a time when you reconsider projects, or even people, you've perhaps put on the back burner. With both Venus and Mercury retrograde, exes might be on your mind—or even hitting you up.
Sagittarius
You're being asked to lean into family matters now, Sagittarius, as Mercury (and Venus) retrograde exit the realm of fiery and impulsive Aries and into the waters of Pisces.
Mercury is moving through your fourth house of home and family, so you might be doing some literal redecorating or thinking about moving, but this retrograde may also be about communication within the home or with family members. In any case, Pisces is a sign of healing, and you have an opportunity for that now.
Capricorn
You're getting a double dose of retrograde energy, Capricorn, with Mercury retrograde in your third house of communication and local networks. That's the house associated with Mercury, so you could feel like nothing you say right now is landing properly.
The point of these retrograde cycles is to revisit things we may have missed along the way, and for you in this instance, you might be healing relationships with siblings or other friends in your local communities. You could also be learning something about yourself and your communication style.
Aquarius
With Mercury retrograde activating your second house of money, possessions, and material security, Aquarius, you'll want to be especially careful with your cash and investments right now. Venus, which rules money, is retrograde in your second house as well, so your finances are definitely top of mind.
You'll want to reassess your budget and spending habits, making any changes if your current budget isn't looking sustainable. How can you level up your assets? With Mercury in mystical Pisces, you can trust your intuition right now.
Pisces
Your birthday may have just passed, Pisces, but it could feel like you haven't quite moved forward yet. Mercury retrograde is making its way through your sign—and your first house of identity and self-image—giving you a chance to double-check that you're where you want to be.
If you are, you can feel gratified with how far you've come. If not, of course, consider this an opportunity for some self-reflection and introspection. Nothing wrong with cocooning when you need to if it means you can better show up for others!
The takeaway
We're nearly out of this Mercury retrograde period, with just under a week left. But remember, there's typically a retrograde "shadow period" that lingers up to three weeks after the retrograde has ended. As Mercury resumes direct motion in Aries, we can all apply what we've learned during these past few weeks.