Advertisement
Here's What Venus Retrograde In Pisces Means For Your Sign
If things have been feeling less than peaceful lately, you can thank Venus' current retrograde cycle for that. Venus is the planet of love and beauty, and it rules everything from harmony to values and even our relationship with money.
Venus has been retrograde since March 1, beginning its retrograde in courageous Aries, and backsliding into sensitive Pisces on March 27. So, from now until April 12, we're focusing on our relationships, money, values, and the roles we play within these areas of our lives.
But depending on where Pisces lands in your birth chart, we each have something different to expect—here's what to know.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
While you're trying to enjoy your birthday, Aries, Venus retrograde in Pisces has other plans. This time around, it's moving through your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious, forcing you to reexamine things you thought you'd moved on from.
That's the nature of retrogrades though, right? With your 12th house activated, you may have meaningful and revealing dreams, so pay attention to them, too. All in all, this cycle is encouraging you to let go of old baggage surrounding your relationships so you can step into your next evolution.
Taurus
With Venus retrograde in Pisces, Taurus, it's making its way through your 11th house of networks, larger communitities and collectives. Venus rules things like harmony and balance, so you might be assessing whether there's a balance of give-and-take in your larger communities.
How are you showing up for them, and how are they showing up for you? Venus is your ruling planet, so it could feel more difficult to get along with others at this time, but it's also possible old connections may resurface for you to collaborate with.
Gemini
If you've been feeling frustrated at work, Gemini, keep in mind that your ruling planet, Mercury, is also retrograde in Pisces alongside Venus. Naturally, you're feeling even more scatter-brained than usual, and it's particularly impacting your 10th house of career, destiny, and public image.
Venus relates to our money, values, and even self-worth in astrology, so with this planet backspinning, you're taking a closer look at whether your current career trajectory is sustainable and fulfilling. Remember, it's not just about the dollar signs; does your work truly align with your values and the larger purpose you feel you're meant to serve?
Cancer
Cancer, Venus retrograde is now in fellow water sign Pisces, forming a positive trine to your sign and activating your ninth house of expansion, travel, and growth. This part of the chart is all about shattering the glass ceiling and daring to push the limits of what's possible. So...what's holding you back?
That's the question to ask yourself right now rather than actually barging forward full-steam-ahead. Right now, you're thinking about your relationship to growth and self-discovery, perhaps even reconsidering people or things you previously overlooked.
Leo
With Venus retrograde in water sign Pisces, Leo, that means it's transiting your eighth house of intimacy, shared resources, and transformation. This is a particularly vulnerable area of our birth chart where we reckon with our relationship to intimacy, how we relate to others, and even our own personal cycles of rebirth.
That said, the keyword for you right now is attachment. There's nothing wrong with healthy dependence on others, but Venus is inviting you to figure out how much independence versus dependence you really need to thrive. It will look different for everyone, so be discerning with your own needs and try to stay open to those you're closest with, even when it feels challenging.
Virgo
Pisces is your opposite sign, Virgo, which means Venus retrograde is moving through your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments. Not only that, but Mercury is your ruling planet, and it's also retrograde in Pisces right now—so give yourself some grace if you've been feeling exhausted or burnt out.
While it may not be easy, these retrogrades give us the chance we need to reassess and reexamine things before moving forward. With so much energy in your seventh house right now, your primary focus is figuring out what is and isn't working in your closest relationships. With your clever mind, Virgo, you probably already have the answers.
Libra
If you feel like you're in need of some serious self-care, Libra, you're in luck because this Venus retrograde is moving through your sixth house of organization and daily routine. Not only is Venus your ruling planet, but Mercury is retrograde in your sixth house too, so all signs point to laying low.
This is a great time for you to figure out what truly makes you feel good on a day-to-day basis and do more of it. On the flip side, if there are aspects of your routine that aren't serving you, they'll be impossible to ignore right now. Time to say goodbye to those bad habits!
Scorpio
Feeling passionate, Scorpio? As Venus (and Mercury!) retrograde in Pisces moves through your fifth house of creativity, expression, and romance, you're being called to revisit what really lights you up.
It could be a passion project, or even a person, considering the fifth house rules flirting and romance. That said, don't be surprised if any exes come out of the woodworks. But all in all, the main focus for you now is pinpointing anything blocking your fullest expression and creativity, removing said blocks, and moving forward with joy.
Sagittarius
How are things looking on the home front, Sagittarius? With Venus retrograde in Pisces, it's moving through your fourth house of home, family, and roots, bringing healing waters into your home.
If things have been tense with a family member, loved one, or even a roommate, this might be a good time to invite some more compassion and understanding in. Keep in mind that Mercury is retrograde as well, which can cause communication mishaps, so try to stay sensitive.
Capricorn
With both Venus and Mercury retrograde in your third house of communication, information, and local networks, Capricorn, it could feel like you keep saying the wrong thing—or that you can't even think straight to begin with.
You might be running into more technological and communication issues than anyone, considering Mercury actually rules the third house. But the good news is, the point of these retrograde cycles is to assess anything we may have overlooked. You could have an opportunity to heal olds wounds with siblings, friends, or even neighbors.
Aquarius
With Venus retrograde lighting up your second house of money, possessions, and material security, Aquarius, this is an excellent time to assess your budget—and hold off on taking big financial risks. Venus actually rules money, so don't be surprised if an unexpected expense hits your bank account hard.
The second house—and Venus itself—also deals with our values. You might be taking a closer look at what really matters to you right now and figuring out if you're truly living in alignment with those values.
Pisces
Time to start your new chapter? Not quite, Pisces. Your birthday may have just passed, but with both Venus and Mercury retrograde in your first house of self-image and identity, you're being asked to double-check everything before you step into your latest evolution.
If you're feeling good about where you're at, consider this a checkpoint to celebrate how far you've come. On the flip side, if you're feeling like you're not exactly where you hoped you'd be, this is your chance to do some self-reflection around your own values and self-worth. Lean into what comes up because these are lessons you're intended to learn.
The takeaway
We have just over a week left of this Venus retrograde cycle, with the planet of love resuming forward motion on April 12. In the meantime, no matter your zodiac sign, the lessons we learn during retrograde cycles are intended to help us move forward with more clarity.