Advertisement
Venus Spins Retrograde This Week, Stirring Up Relationship Drama—Here's Your Horoscope
Words carry weight during Tuesday’s Mercury-Saturn connection
Do your best to pause and think before delivering any sort of judgment—or simply musing aloud. If you’re ready to make a serious statement, you can speak with gravitas.
To come across as polished and prepared, go easy on the upspeak and vocal fry. This is also a powerful day for consulting experts whose empirical processes can help you turn a lofty vision into a reality.
Connect with your inner mystic under the Pisces new moon
The year’s only new moon in Pisces (7:45 p.m. EST; 9°41’) opens up a portal to the divine, marking one of 2025’s most potent days for tapping into your own mystical energy. Find at least a few moments during the day to settle into a serene spot, tune out the 3D world and connect to your inner voice.
Since new moons make excellent starting blocks, up the ante and begin a 21-day meditation series or sign up for a poetry or Tarot workshop. A sacred healing session or plant medicine ceremony may also be calling your name under these numinous moonbeams.
Whatever bubbles up in your imagination is worth taking note of. Guard your nascent dreams from people who are disconnected from their spiritual sides. With Jupiter in Gemini squaring this new moon, one teasing comment could discourage you from pursuing a worthwhile thread.
Romance, interrupted? Venus turns retrograde for six weeks this Saturday, March 1
Romance hits a six-week speed bump as Venus turns retrograde, first in passionate Aries (until March 27), then, backwards through fantasy-fueled Pisces until April 12.
As the planet of love shifts from being an “evening star” (appearing at dusk) to a “morning star” (glimmering in the sky just before dawn) get ready to put old love stories, limiting beliefs, and toxic relationships to bed.
Arguments can flare between lovers and friends while Venus backs up through combative Aries. As the gloves come off, do your best to not burn an important bridge to the ground. Thankfully, Venus only turns retrograde every 18 months, but this one may be especially feisty.
Nostalgia is the magic elixir. Do things that revive a bygone era, like revisiting a place you haven’t been to since the honeymoon phase. In autonomous Aries and solitary Pisces, taking time for independent activities that fuel self-love can also restore equilibrium in relationships.
Fantasy or reality? Good luck figuring that out this Sunday
Fog descending! Esoteric Neptune aligns with Mercury in the dreamy realm of Pisces, making it challenging to distinguish between what's real and what's merely an illusion. Conversations seem enveloped in confusion, and you might find your focus slipping. Don’t swim against the current. Instead, lean into your intuition and let your imagination take the lead.
Have you been overly critical of others or yourself lately? The empathetic energy of today's skies encourages a more compassionate approach. Buried emotions may surface, so don't be surprised if you find yourself feeling teary. If you’ve been grappling with a recurring issue, stay open to potentially transformative insights that could lead to healing.
Also on Sunday, the magnetic pull of other people’s demands can be hard to ignore when the sun is in Pisces, the sign of sacrifice. But as el Sol squares off with indie-spirited Jupiter for the day, your heart—and the rest of you—could use a break from playing caretaker to everyone around you.
That’s not to say you should screen out the world. Jupiter is in playful, convivial Gemini, pointing you toward lighthearted engagements with people whose wit you deeply appreciate.
While you’re out having fun, guard against gullibility. People will be talking a good game—with no real plan for how they’ll actually carry it out. Make sure you’re not overpromising, either.