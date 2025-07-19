Advertisement
Leo Season Begins With A Bang (& Retrogrades) This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Leo Season begins on Tuesday, July 22
Passion, playtime, and power couples—oh my! The Sun struts into regal, romantic Leo for its annual four-week run, bringing out the exhibitionists in us all. This solar cycle turns up the volume on our actions, but here’s the twist—Mercury is retrograde for the first few weeks of Leo season, adding a reflective layer to the mix until August 11.
Dust off those neglected talents and start rehearsing your act. The retrograde period is perfect for fine-tuning your vision and positioning your personal “brand” for its ascent. If you’ve got a product to promote, give it one last high-gloss polish during the retrograde and plan your big reveal once Mercury goes direct.
Confidence is your best accessory between now and August 22, as long as you aren’t faking it ‘til you make it.
Love planets Venus and Mars need couples’ therapy on Wednesday
Communications could hit a rough patch today, under a challenging dust-up (a 90-degree square) between cosmic lovebirds Venus as Mars.
Venus is tossing up a word salad in Gemini, turning even the simplest conversations into mind-boggling debates. With Mars in critical, detail-oriented Virgo, it’s crucial to focus on solutions rather than zeroing in on your other people’s "flaws."
This could be tricky with these planets at odds. If you’ve hit a romantic plateau, this Mars-Venus square is your cue to shake things up. Single? Spark up a conversation with someone new. With both planets in mutable signs, it’s the perfect moment to step outside your comfort zone and reignite that spark!
The Leo Sun trines Saturn and Neptune (both retrograde) on Thursday
Turn your passion into action! For the first time since the late 1800s, the courageous Leo Sun forms a royal flush with can-do Saturn in Aries, pumping you up with purposeful intention. With both of these authoritative planets in fire signs, there’s an opportunity to dream big.
If you’ve been scattering your focus, rein it in. Take time to visualize what the business world calls your BHAG—your “big, hairy, audacious goal.” Picture yourself at the finish line of an accomplishment that feels challenging, even out of reach. Then, start thinking about the first step you can take in that direction.
Micro-moves can catalyze major results over time. Leaders and decision-makers, this transit reminds you that with great power comes great responsibility. Use this energy wisely to build something that lasts, and don’t shy away from putting in the effort. The universe is giving you the green light to make a lasting impact. Don’t hide your shine!
While you’re at it, declare your boldest dreams—the universe is ready to respond with fiery enthusiasm! The Leo Sun also teams up with visionary Neptune in Aries, urging you to speak your desires into existence with confidence and passion.
Miracles could arrive in the form of sudden flashes of inspiration or spontaneous opportunities that ignite your spirit—retrogrades be damned! Don’t reflexively pass on invitations that feel out of your comfort zone, especially if they involve travel or adrenaline-pumping activities.
They might be the sparks that light your way to a new, fulfilling path. For example, joining a new friend for whitewater rafting or going camping at a music festival could lead to a thrilling and perfectly timed breakthrough. As you call on the universe for support, ask for these blessings to arrive with a motivating surge of energy, fueling your drive to conquer whatever comes your way.
Get ready for a romantic reset with Thursday’s new moon in Leo
Cupid fires off a fresh quiver of arrows, as the new moon in Leo (3:11 p.m. EDT; 2°08’) marks an annual romantic reset. This proactive lunar lift wants you back in the driver’s seat (and on the throne) in your love life.
If you’ve stopped articulating your desires or sharing your feelings, that ends today. With Mercury retrograde in Leo—and the new moon connecting to serious Saturn and mysterious Neptune and Pluto—it’s ultra-important to send out clear signals to the people who matter in your life.
Speak up when you have something to contribute to the conversation—and ask questions when you want to know more. This new moon is a powerful starting block for creative projects. How can you develop your talents over the next six months? Block off time and search out the support you need, whether a coach, teacher or art supplies.
But don’t be a sucker for flattery during Friday’s Sun-Pluto opposition
Power plays could disrupt your normally smooth interactions today as the commanding Sun clashes with intense Pluto. Stay alert for subtle intimidation tactics and be wary of people who attempt to ply you with charm and flattery.
With Pluto in persuasive Aquarius and the Sun in proud Leo, someone might try to slip past your defenses by appealing to your vanity. Don’t give people access to your inner sanctum—of your intellectual property—until you’re sure of their true intentions. (Even then, you might have them sign an NDA.)
At the same time, consider whether you’re being too guarded with someone who actually has earned your trust. Are old fears clouding your judgment? It might be hard to see clearly today. If your instincts are raising red flags, don’t brush it off. Stall on decision-making and conduct an independent investigation to get the full story.