Neptune Is Retrograde For 5 Months—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Astrologically speaking, Neptune is the planet of spirituality, dreams, and intuition, as well as illusion, fantasy, and the unconscious mind. When it moves into a new sign, it has a strong influence on the collective (especially collective consciousness), given that it is a slow-moving, outer planet.
Neptune moved into the sign of impulsive and reckless Aries back in March, but for the next five months, it's going to spin retrograde.
Depending on where Aries lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect from this transit. Here's what to know about Neptune retrograde, plus what it means for your sign.
Neptune is spinning retrograde until December 10
Neptune moved into Aries back on March 30, and on July 4, it began its annual five-month long retrograde. This is actually the first time since 1875 that Neptune has spun back through fiery Aries, which is creating an added sense of urgency around self-care and soul-searching, according to the AstroTwins.
As they recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this retrograde cycle will have us peeling back the layers of our psyche, confronting issues around identity, self-assertion, and how we wield our personal power. "You may address impulsive behaviors or reactions that have been masking deeper wounds," they note.
Neptune will continue to backtrack through Aries until October 22, after which it will move back into Pisces until resuming forward motion on December 10. As the twins explain, this will be the last retrograde lap through Pisces in our lifetimes, and lingering emotional wounds could demand attention.
Their advice? "Keep an eye out for energy vampires and codependent dynamics during this boundary-blurring backstroke through Pisces, which lasts until December 10."
What Neptune retrograde means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Aries lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by the first half of Neptune's retrograde differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's where you can expect to feel the impacts of this retrograde cycle:
- Aries rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Taurus rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Gemini rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Cancer rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Leo rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Virgo rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Libra rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Scorpio rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Sagittarius rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Capricorn rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Aquarius rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Pisces rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
If you're curious how this retrograde will impact you once Neptune moves back into Pisces, it will then be in the house prior to your Aries-ruled house. If your sixth house is ruled by Aries, for example, your fifth house is ruled by Pisces—or if your fifth house is ruled by Aries, your fourth house is ruled by Pisces, and so on.
The takeaway
If there's anything Aries is known for, it's being a go-getter who doesn't take no for an answer. As we all feel this collective shift with Neptune in this fiery sign, we could be feeling an identity reboot—as well as a call to stand our ground. No matter your zodiac sign, pay attention to your impulses and what they reveal about your own unconscious mind.