Saturn Is Making A Big Move Into Aries — Here's What It Means For All 12 Signs
Each planet represents different themes in astrology, with Saturn being the planet of restrictions and challenges but also discipline, hard work, and structure.
Since March of 2023, Saturn has been taking its sweet time in the sign of dreamy and spiritual Pisces. But on May 24, Saturn moves into Aries for the first time in nearly three decades.
Here's what Saturn in Aries has in store for us, plus what it means for your sign, in particular.
What does Saturn in Aries mean?
Saturn governs the way we structure our lives, so as it makes this move into Aries on May 24, we'll all feel the push to live more boldly. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "This is Saturn's first visit to the Ram's realm in nearly three decades, and it joins dreamy Neptune in a magical mashup of ambition and idealism."
But here's the key: This initial transit is only giving us a taste of what Saturn in Aries will be like because on July 13, Saturn will go retrograde and eventually slide back into Pisces on September 1. It will return to Aries on February 13, where it will remain until April 2028.
That said, this first look at Saturn in Aries is encouraging us all to live more fearlessly and without apology. "Prepare to reckon with the paradox of hosting the cosmic boundary-hound (Saturn) and the boundary-dissolver (Neptune) in the same part of your life," the twins add.
Not to mention, Saturn is considered in its "fall" in Aries, aka one of its least comfortable positions in the zodiac. "For the next few months, you may struggle—but ultimately succeed—channeling your passion into a productive effort," the twins note.
All in all, Saturn in Aries wants us to step up as leaders, take responsibility for our actions, and lay the foundation for future achievements, according to the twins.
How Saturn in Aries will impact your sign
Depending on where Aries lands in your chart, we'll all be impacted by Saturn in Aries differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Saturn in Aries is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Sense of self-image and identity
- Taurus rising: Subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Gemini rising: Humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Cancer rising: Career, destiny, and public image
- Leo rising: Wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Virgo rising: Intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Libra rising: Long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Scorpio rising: Habits, routines, and health
- Sagittarius rising: Creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Capricorn rising: Home, family, and emotional security
- Aquarius rising: Communication, information, local community
- Pisces rising: Money, material resources, and self-worth
The takeaway
While Saturn wants us to get serious, Aries wants us to step into our power. It's sure to be an interesting summer; just make sure you use this energy to its fullest potential. As the twins say, "This cycle supplies a powerful blend of discipline and drive, pushing you to take bold action while keeping a steady eye on long-term goals."