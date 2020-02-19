6 Tips To Get Motivated When You're Feeling Depressed

When you're depressed, you're not functioning at your usual 70 to 90%. Rather, you're sitting somewhere closer to 20%. If you set the same expectations for yourself that you had when you weren't feeling depressed (which is sometimes just getting dressed), you're going to feel anxious and overwhelmed and probably won't do the task you expected from yourself (and thus will feel defeated and ashamed).

Set small and specific goals instead: Unload the dishwasher. Heck, unload three glasses. Task completed and still itching for more? You can always raise the bar if you're feeling particularly motivated. Take note that if you feel highly overwhelmed while tackling your goal, chances are it's too high and you need to lower it to something more realistic or specific.