Spirituality

Ready For Mercury Retrograde In Leo? It Begins This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
July 12, 2025
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Graphic by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy
July 12, 2025
Mercury spins retrograde in dramatic Leo later this week—but first, we have a fiery quarter moon in Aries to look forward to. Here's your weekly horoscope.

A quarter moon in Aries helps you advocate for yourself this Thursday, July 17

It’s not enough to simply speak up for yourself under Thursday’s waning quarter moon in assertive Aries. If you’re looking for support, you’ll need to capture people’s interest without overwhelming them or applying too much pressure. Even if there’s a bit of tension brewing, try to ignore it and just present your requests with confidence and composure.

Approach every conversation with a can-do attitude because when enthusiastic Aries is in the spotlight, people are eager to be part of the winning team! Keep things positive, and you’ll rally the troops in no time.

Back up your data and strengthen your passwords. Mercury turns retrograde on Friday, July 18

Roll up the red carpet! As Mercury pivots into a three-week retrograde in glamorous, flamboyant Leo, it’s better to fly under the radar than risk overexposure.

Scrambled romantic signals, celebrity breakups, and flagrant fashion faux pas will interrupt your summer program starting this July 18. Hold off on bold style choices and save any non-essential cosmetic procedures until after August 11.

Exes might resurface, and lovers' quarrels could ignite out of nowhere. With Mercury’s backspin in Leo, however, there’s a risk of being too low-key. Don’t let opportunities slip by out of fear or insecurity. Conflict resolution will be challenging, and blame-shifting could backfire.

The best way to navigate this turbulent phase is to stay humble and keep your heart open—without being overly trusting too soon. Leo rules our "kings and queens," and this retrograde could reveal some fascinating (and perhaps disturbing) information about those in power.

Before stepping into a leadership role, make sure you know what you're getting into. Heavy is the head that wears the crown—at least until August 11.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

