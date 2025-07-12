Advertisement
Ready For Mercury Retrograde In Leo? It Begins This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
A quarter moon in Aries helps you advocate for yourself this Thursday, July 17
It’s not enough to simply speak up for yourself under Thursday’s waning quarter moon in assertive Aries. If you’re looking for support, you’ll need to capture people’s interest without overwhelming them or applying too much pressure. Even if there’s a bit of tension brewing, try to ignore it and just present your requests with confidence and composure.
Approach every conversation with a can-do attitude because when enthusiastic Aries is in the spotlight, people are eager to be part of the winning team! Keep things positive, and you’ll rally the troops in no time.
Back up your data and strengthen your passwords. Mercury turns retrograde on Friday, July 18
Roll up the red carpet! As Mercury pivots into a three-week retrograde in glamorous, flamboyant Leo, it’s better to fly under the radar than risk overexposure.
Scrambled romantic signals, celebrity breakups, and flagrant fashion faux pas will interrupt your summer program starting this July 18. Hold off on bold style choices and save any non-essential cosmetic procedures until after August 11.
Exes might resurface, and lovers' quarrels could ignite out of nowhere. With Mercury’s backspin in Leo, however, there’s a risk of being too low-key. Don’t let opportunities slip by out of fear or insecurity. Conflict resolution will be challenging, and blame-shifting could backfire.
The best way to navigate this turbulent phase is to stay humble and keep your heart open—without being overly trusting too soon. Leo rules our "kings and queens," and this retrograde could reveal some fascinating (and perhaps disturbing) information about those in power.
Before stepping into a leadership role, make sure you know what you're getting into. Heavy is the head that wears the crown—at least until August 11.