It's A Busy Week In The Stars As We Approach The Lunar New Year—Here's Your Horoscope
Messenger Mercury geeks out in Aquarius from Monday, January 27 until V-Day
Slip off the blazer and slide into your lab coat. As mentalist Mercury quits conventional Capricorn for mad scientist Aquarius, everything is up for experimentation.
New ideas and inventions flood in. Over the next few weeks, you could become obsessed with learning everything there is to know about an offbeat topic. Dive down that rabbit hole! Just confirm that the research you find is credible and not funded by someone with a hidden agenda. (Mercury in Aquarius can spin conspiracy theories.)
Under the influence of team-spirited Aquarius, Mercury helps you forge new bonds both IRL and virtually. Community is healing and uplifting, especially during tense times; in fact, "tending and befriending" is a known stress response. Don't isolate!
Mercury bumps into investigative Pluto on Wednesday
Forget about settling for the status quo! As inquisitive Mercury unites with investigative Pluto, you want deeper answers. What’s really going on here, and what else might be possible? This once-a-year meetup pries open the discovery vault.
Since both planets are touring “anything goes” Aquarius, you might be drawn to subject matter that is dark, mystical, and revolutionary. Just be warned that Pluto can pull you into some shadowy places.
If you start to feel creeped out or pessimistic, close those browser tabs and do something to shift your mood!
The Aquarius new moon (7:36AM; 9°51’) kicks off the Lunar Year of the Wood Snake on Wednesday, January 29
Let’s get together and feel alright! The new moon in “one love” Aquarius sends a strong reminder that we are all connected. And thanks to a globally expansive trine to Jupiter in Gemini, you have a powerful moment for reaching across borders and diversifying your dream team.
Each year, the Aquarius new moon dovetails with the Chinese Lunar New Year’s Eve. Tonight, the enchanting Wood Dragon disappears in a puff of smoke, handing the magic stick to 2025’s reigning creature, the seductive Wood Snake.
This is the second of the two-year wood element cycle, which puts the emphasis on growth and cultivating our natural gifts between now and February 17, 2026.
Add romantic and artistic gifts to that list! The Snake is ruled by luscious, beauty-loving Venus, a far tamer vibe than the warring Mars energy that the Dragon brought. Send up the prayers for peace!
Uranus (the ruling planet of Aquarius) ends its retrograde on Thursday, January 30
Train your sites on that wild hare and get ready for a hot pursuit! After a five-month retrograde that began last September 1, shock jock Uranus wakes up and jolts us all into action.
As the planetary innovator makes a U-turn in money-minded Taurus, opportunities to improve your economic status could crop up everywhere. Don’t get stuck on projects that aren’t clicking into place. Business opportunities could arise when you’re out doing mundane tasks like picking up coffee or chatting up another parent at a PTA meeting.
No matter what you do for a living, keep your mind open to boundary-pushing and edgy possibilities. Pursuing one of them could lead to quite the bounty in the days ahead. Let’s go!
The Sun trines Jupiter on Thursday, bringing a burst of good luck
Exactly how wide can you open your mind? Today’s free-flowing exchange between the idealistic Aquarius sun and philosophical Jupiter in Gemini could pull you out of any mental rut you’ve been stuck in.
Novelty is the antidote to a pedantic mindset, so if you need to spark your own ingenuity, avoid the usual places. If you can’t get past a sticking point, could you adopt an attitude of curiosity?
Go for a walk (or drive) off your beaten path. Peruse a site that’s not in your usual feed. Under the mentally agile influence of this air trine, thinking outside the box can lead to a breakthrough.
Saturday’s Venus-Neptune meetup—the first of three—gets us all into flow state
Shall we dance? Venus in Pisces falls under Neptune’s spellbinding sway as the two meet for their first of three conjunctions in 2025.
Romance takes on a magical glow as the universe sprinkles stardust on all your encounters. But before you dive headfirst into the fantasy, hit pause. Make sure to look beyond the fairy-tale sheen to see what’s real and what might be an illusion.
If you’ve been caught in a tangled web with a friend or loved one, today’s compassionate vibes offer the perfect chance to mend fences and heal those wounds. Let the cosmic currents guide you toward love and forgiveness.