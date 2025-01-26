Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

It's A Busy Week In The Stars As We Approach The Lunar New Year—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
January 26, 2025
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Anonymous woman leaps on the beach in jeans and a cardigan within Weekly Horoscope frame
Image by Mattia x mbg creative / Stocksy
January 26, 2025
Bring on the Aquarius energy! With the sun, moon, Mercury, and Pluto all in Aquarius this week, we can expect the unexpected. Just watch out for Wednesday's Mercury-Pluto conjunction. Here's your horoscope.

Messenger Mercury geeks out in Aquarius from Monday, January 27 until V-Day

Slip off the blazer and slide into your lab coat. As mentalist Mercury quits conventional Capricorn for mad scientist Aquarius, everything is up for experimentation.

New ideas and inventions flood in. Over the next few weeks, you could become obsessed with learning everything there is to know about an offbeat topic. Dive down that rabbit hole! Just confirm that the research you find is credible and not funded by someone with a hidden agenda. (Mercury in Aquarius can spin conspiracy theories.)

Under the influence of team-spirited Aquarius, Mercury helps you forge new bonds both IRL and virtually. Community is healing and uplifting, especially during tense times; in fact, "tending and befriending" is a known stress response. Don't isolate!

Mercury bumps into investigative Pluto on Wednesday

Forget about settling for the status quo! As inquisitive Mercury unites with investigative Pluto, you want deeper answers. What’s really going on here, and what else might be possible? This once-a-year meetup pries open the discovery vault.

Since both planets are touring “anything goes” Aquarius, you might be drawn to subject matter that is dark, mystical, and revolutionary. Just be warned that Pluto can pull you into some shadowy places.

If you start to feel creeped out or pessimistic, close those browser tabs and do something to shift your mood!

The Aquarius new moon (7:36AM; 9°51’) kicks off the Lunar Year of the Wood Snake on Wednesday, January 29

Let’s get together and feel alright! The new moon in “one love” Aquarius sends a strong reminder that we are all connected. And thanks to a globally expansive trine to Jupiter in Gemini, you have a powerful moment for reaching across borders and diversifying your dream team.

Each year, the Aquarius new moon dovetails with the Chinese Lunar New Year’s Eve. Tonight, the enchanting Wood Dragon disappears in a puff of smoke, handing the magic stick to 2025’s reigning creature, the seductive Wood Snake.

This is the second of the two-year wood element cycle, which puts the emphasis on growth and cultivating our natural gifts between now and February 17, 2026.

Add romantic and artistic gifts to that list! The Snake is ruled by luscious, beauty-loving Venus, a far tamer vibe than the warring Mars energy that the Dragon brought. Send up the prayers for peace!

Uranus (the ruling planet of Aquarius) ends its retrograde on Thursday, January 30

Train your sites on that wild hare and get ready for a hot pursuit! After a five-month retrograde that began last September 1, shock jock Uranus wakes up and jolts us all into action.

As the planetary innovator makes a U-turn in money-minded Taurus, opportunities to improve your economic status could crop up everywhere. Don’t get stuck on projects that aren’t clicking into place. Business opportunities could arise when you’re out doing mundane tasks like picking up coffee or chatting up another parent at a PTA meeting.

No matter what you do for a living, keep your mind open to boundary-pushing and edgy possibilities. Pursuing one of them could lead to quite the bounty in the days ahead. Let’s go!

The Sun trines Jupiter on Thursday, bringing a burst of good luck

Exactly how wide can you open your mind? Today’s free-flowing exchange between the idealistic Aquarius sun and philosophical Jupiter in Gemini could pull you out of any mental rut you’ve been stuck in.

Novelty is the antidote to a pedantic mindset, so if you need to spark your own ingenuity, avoid the usual places. If you can’t get past a sticking point, could you adopt an attitude of curiosity?

Go for a walk (or drive) off your beaten path. Peruse a site that’s not in your usual feed. Under the mentally agile influence of this air trine, thinking outside the box can lead to a breakthrough.

Saturday’s Venus-Neptune meetup—the first of three—gets us all into flow state

Shall we dance? Venus in Pisces falls under Neptune’s spellbinding sway as the two meet for their first of three conjunctions in 2025.

Romance takes on a magical glow as the universe sprinkles stardust on all your encounters. But before you dive headfirst into the fantasy, hit pause. Make sure to look beyond the fairy-tale sheen to see what’s real and what might be an illusion.

If you’ve been caught in a tangled web with a friend or loved one, today’s compassionate vibes offer the perfect chance to mend fences and heal those wounds. Let the cosmic currents guide you toward love and forgiveness.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

More On This Topic

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Caring—Are You Compatible With Them?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Caring—Are You Compatible With Them?

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For January's New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For January's New Moon

Sarah Regan

9 Overlooked Signs Of Dementia (What To Do When You Spot Them)
Integrative Health

9 Overlooked Signs Of Dementia (What To Do When You Spot Them)

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Underrated Tips To Balance Your Hormones, From An OB/GYN
Integrative Health

3 Underrated Tips To Balance Your Hormones, From An OB/GYN

Jason Wachob

Are You Dealing With Hair Loss? 7 Nutrients To Add To Your Daily Routine For Growth
Integrative Health

Are You Dealing With Hair Loss? 7 Nutrients To Add To Your Daily Routine For Growth

Morgan Chamberlain

Study Shows This Is The Best Way To Exercise Your Way To Perfect Poops
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Is The Best Way To Exercise Your Way To Perfect Poops

Francesca Bond

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Caring—Are You Compatible With Them?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Caring—Are You Compatible With Them?

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For January's New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For January's New Moon

Sarah Regan

9 Overlooked Signs Of Dementia (What To Do When You Spot Them)
Integrative Health

9 Overlooked Signs Of Dementia (What To Do When You Spot Them)

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Underrated Tips To Balance Your Hormones, From An OB/GYN
Integrative Health

3 Underrated Tips To Balance Your Hormones, From An OB/GYN

Jason Wachob

Are You Dealing With Hair Loss? 7 Nutrients To Add To Your Daily Routine For Growth
Integrative Health

Are You Dealing With Hair Loss? 7 Nutrients To Add To Your Daily Routine For Growth

Morgan Chamberlain

Study Shows This Is The Best Way To Exercise Your Way To Perfect Poops
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Is The Best Way To Exercise Your Way To Perfect Poops

Francesca Bond

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Caring—Are You Compatible With Them?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Caring—Are You Compatible With Them?

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For January's New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For January's New Moon

Sarah Regan

9 Overlooked Signs Of Dementia (What To Do When You Spot Them)
Integrative Health

9 Overlooked Signs Of Dementia (What To Do When You Spot Them)

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Underrated Tips To Balance Your Hormones, From An OB/GYN
Integrative Health

3 Underrated Tips To Balance Your Hormones, From An OB/GYN

Jason Wachob

Are You Dealing With Hair Loss? 7 Nutrients To Add To Your Daily Routine For Growth
Integrative Health

Are You Dealing With Hair Loss? 7 Nutrients To Add To Your Daily Routine For Growth

Morgan Chamberlain

Study Shows This Is The Best Way To Exercise Your Way To Perfect Poops
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Is The Best Way To Exercise Your Way To Perfect Poops

Francesca Bond

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Caring—Are You Compatible With Them?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Caring—Are You Compatible With Them?

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For January's New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For January's New Moon

Sarah Regan

9 Overlooked Signs Of Dementia (What To Do When You Spot Them)
Integrative Health

9 Overlooked Signs Of Dementia (What To Do When You Spot Them)

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Underrated Tips To Balance Your Hormones, From An OB/GYN
Integrative Health

3 Underrated Tips To Balance Your Hormones, From An OB/GYN

Jason Wachob

Are You Dealing With Hair Loss? 7 Nutrients To Add To Your Daily Routine For Growth
Integrative Health

Are You Dealing With Hair Loss? 7 Nutrients To Add To Your Daily Routine For Growth

Morgan Chamberlain

Study Shows This Is The Best Way To Exercise Your Way To Perfect Poops
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Is The Best Way To Exercise Your Way To Perfect Poops

Francesca Bond

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.