This Week Brings A Full Moon, Uranus Cazimi & More—Here's Your Horoscope
The full moon in Scorpio powers up the week with passion on Monday, May 12
Intense attractions could become all-consuming as the year’s only full moon in Scorpio (12:56PM; 22°13’) charges the air with mystery and seduction.
With experimental Uranus opposing la luna, peak erotic experiences await if you’re willing to explore flavors beyond vanilla. And choose a safe word; Trust and lust are mutually exclusive under these sensitive moonbeams.
Watch out for jealousy and possessiveness, too, which could flare up under the slightest provocation. Maybe you’re overreacting, maybe you’re not, but either way, nothing gets resolved in the heat of anger. Do your best to de-escalate, even if that means taking a timeout when emotions get hot.
All sorts of joint ventures could be inked in the two weeks following this lunation, but make sure everyone’s role is spelled out clearly to avoid power struggles. Financial abundance could flow your way in the form of royalties, inheritances, or investment dollars from a funding source. Make sure you know the tax liabilities for anything you bring in.
Messenger Mercury in Taurus battles with Pluto on Monday & Mars on Sunday
If you've been pouring your heart into a project, resist the urge to share it too soon. Not only might your hard work receive a lukewarm response, but there could also be opportunists lurking, ready to swipe your brilliance for themselves.
However, there's a silver lining to these mixed signals; if a key stakeholder gives you a firm "no," you'll gain clarity on where to refine and strengthen your concept for a more compelling pitch. And if a promising offer comes your way, dig deep and do your homework before committing to anything.
Let your word be your bond on Sunday and make sure you're prepared to back up your claims with legit credentials. Grandstanding Mars is in Leo, making everyone prone to exaggeration. Nothing wrong with adding a few colorful details! But if you're bedazzling the truth with too many questionable assumptions, you could get called out, even canceled.
Avoid the backlash and lean into no-nonsense Mercury in Taurus who is busy regulating every statement. On the other hand, are you flying too low under the radar? Stop wearing struggle like a merit badge. Support is all around you, but you have to ask for it.
Uranus cazimi! The Sun makes its annual connection to Uranus on Saturday, May 17
Change is the only constant on Saturday, as the sun and revolutionary Uranus host their once-a-year summit in the skies. Even if there are no outside catalysts, you'll feel a strong urge to shake up any stagnant area of your life.
Easy, though. With wrench-throwing Uranus in the mix, an unexpected plot twist could catch you off guard, and the sun can give you a case of extreme overconfidence. Fortunately, both celestial bodies are in rock-steady Taurus, which can offset some of the chaos this yearly conjunction brings.
Focus on finding a solution that’s not only innovative but also sustainable in the long run. And as you do, don’t let your mouth write a check that your a$$ can’t cash. With Uranus darting forward into Gemini in July—and back in Taurus from November 7 to April 25, 2026—this will be the final Uranus cazimi in Taurus for another 80-plus years.
This seven-year cycle, which began in May 2018, has disrupted every Taurus-ruled industry from finance to fashion to labor and production. How have you evolved with the times over the past seven years? (Or have you resisted and leaned into Taurean analog-living?)
As the Sun beams on the Uranian realm, you may realize that some profound shifts have become “normalized” as part of your personality. Evolution is undeniable!