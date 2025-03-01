Advertisement
This Week Brings Opportunities For Networking & Compassionate Communication–Here's Your Horoscope
Mercury heads into fast-talking Aries from March 3 to 29—which includes a retrograde
Ready to voice your opinions without hesitation? Aries encourages direct communication. Say exactly what you mean and ensure your words match your intentions.
Get those fiery words out fast, though! On March 15, Mercury will follow in Venus’ footsteps, turning retrograde in both Aries (until March 29) and then Pisces (until April 7). Even before the backspin, the line between helpful and harsh can become practically invisible.
Have a key point to make? Keep your message crisp and clear. Skip the lengthy explanations and drive home your points with sharp one-liners.
Organize your thoughts during Thursday’s waxing quarter moon in Gemini
Embrace the intellectual buzz as today’s waxing quarter moon builds momentum in communicative Gemini. Forget about sitting still. It’s an optimal day for brainstorming and networking.
Gemini's airy influence encourages lively exchanges, but beware of scattering your focus. As you get swept up in the flurry of ideas and dialogues, you could lose track of your ultimate goal. To avoid information overload, write up an outline or create a meeting agenda.
Don't forget to inject a bit of Gemini’s clever banter to keep your communications fresh.
Saturday’s Sun-Mars water trine calls for compassionate leadership
Sensitivity is a superpower today as the Pisces sun trines guardian Mars in Cancer. You may feel an intuitive drive to protect your loved ones or stick up for a random stranger who’s in need of an ally.
With family front and center, this is the perfect day to heal old wounds. Forthright Mars gives you the courage to approach a long-standing conflict while also leaning into empathy.
In some cases, the brave thing may be putting up an iron-clad boundary with someone who consistently takes advantage of your kindness. No guilt! This is best for everyone involved, since resentment can poison even the most soulful relationships.