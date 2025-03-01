Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

This Week Brings Opportunities For Networking & Compassionate Communication–Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
March 01, 2025
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
woman in field astrology
Image by Lucas Ottone / mbg creative
March 01, 2025
If you were starting to relax now that Mars is no longer retrograde, you can think again. This week looks like the calm before the storm as we gear up for a hectic month—here's your weekly horoscope.

Mercury heads into fast-talking Aries from March 3 to 29—which includes a retrograde

Goodbye, groupthink. Hello, independent thought. Intellectual Mercury charges into bold, fiery Aries today, igniting a spark of daring and outspoken energy.

Ready to voice your opinions without hesitation? Aries encourages direct communication. Say exactly what you mean and ensure your words match your intentions.

Get those fiery words out fast, though! On March 15, Mercury will follow in Venus’ footsteps, turning retrograde in both Aries (until March 29) and then Pisces (until April 7). Even before the backspin, the line between helpful and harsh can become practically invisible.

Have a key point to make? Keep your message crisp and clear. Skip the lengthy explanations and drive home your points with sharp one-liners.

Organize your thoughts during Thursday’s waxing quarter moon in Gemini

Embrace the intellectual buzz as today’s waxing quarter moon builds momentum in communicative Gemini. Forget about sitting still. It’s an optimal day for brainstorming and networking.

Gemini's airy influence encourages lively exchanges, but beware of scattering your focus. As you get swept up in the flurry of ideas and dialogues, you could lose track of your ultimate goal. To avoid information overload, write up an outline or create a meeting agenda.

Don't forget to inject a bit of Gemini’s clever banter to keep your communications fresh.

Saturday’s Sun-Mars water trine calls for compassionate leadership

Sensitivity is a superpower today as the Pisces sun trines guardian Mars in Cancer. You may feel an intuitive drive to protect your loved ones or stick up for a random stranger who’s in need of an ally.

With family front and center, this is the perfect day to heal old wounds. Forthright Mars gives you the courage to approach a long-standing conflict while also leaning into empathy.

In some cases, the brave thing may be putting up an iron-clad boundary with someone who consistently takes advantage of your kindness. No guilt! This is best for everyone involved, since resentment can poison even the most soulful relationships.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

More On This Topic

This Week's New Moon Amps Up Our Inner Muse — Here's How To Work With It
Spirituality

This Week's New Moon Amps Up Our Inner Muse — Here's How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The New Moon In Pisces
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The New Moon In Pisces

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Pisces
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Pisces

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Procrastinators — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Procrastinators — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

These Are The 3 Fakest Signs Of The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These Are The 3 Fakest Signs Of The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Tends To Have An Anxious Attachment Style — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Tends To Have An Anxious Attachment Style — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Like To Play Hard To Get — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Like To Play Hard To Get — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Biggest Night Owl Of Them All — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Biggest Night Owl Of Them All — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Prone To Depression
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Prone To Depression

Sarah Regan

This Week's New Moon Amps Up Our Inner Muse — Here's How To Work With It
Spirituality

This Week's New Moon Amps Up Our Inner Muse — Here's How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The New Moon In Pisces
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The New Moon In Pisces

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Pisces
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Pisces

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Procrastinators — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Procrastinators — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

These Are The 3 Fakest Signs Of The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These Are The 3 Fakest Signs Of The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Tends To Have An Anxious Attachment Style — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Tends To Have An Anxious Attachment Style — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Like To Play Hard To Get — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Like To Play Hard To Get — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Biggest Night Owl Of Them All — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Biggest Night Owl Of Them All — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Prone To Depression
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Prone To Depression

Sarah Regan

This Week's New Moon Amps Up Our Inner Muse — Here's How To Work With It
Spirituality

This Week's New Moon Amps Up Our Inner Muse — Here's How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The New Moon In Pisces
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The New Moon In Pisces

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Pisces
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Pisces

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Procrastinators — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Procrastinators — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

These Are The 3 Fakest Signs Of The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These Are The 3 Fakest Signs Of The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Tends To Have An Anxious Attachment Style — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Tends To Have An Anxious Attachment Style — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Like To Play Hard To Get — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Like To Play Hard To Get — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Biggest Night Owl Of Them All — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Biggest Night Owl Of Them All — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Prone To Depression
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Prone To Depression

Sarah Regan

When These 2 Zodiac Signs Meet It's Like Love At First Sight
Spirituality

When These 2 Zodiac Signs Meet It's Like Love At First Sight

Sarah Regan

This Week's New Moon Amps Up Our Inner Muse — Here's How To Work With It
Spirituality

This Week's New Moon Amps Up Our Inner Muse — Here's How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The New Moon In Pisces
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The New Moon In Pisces

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Pisces
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Pisces

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Procrastinators — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Procrastinators — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

These Are The 3 Fakest Signs Of The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These Are The 3 Fakest Signs Of The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Tends To Have An Anxious Attachment Style — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Tends To Have An Anxious Attachment Style — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Like To Play Hard To Get — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Like To Play Hard To Get — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Biggest Night Owl Of Them All — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Biggest Night Owl Of Them All — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Prone To Depression
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Prone To Depression

Sarah Regan

When These 2 Zodiac Signs Meet It's Like Love At First Sight
Spirituality

When These 2 Zodiac Signs Meet It's Like Love At First Sight

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.