Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.

If you were starting to relax now that Mars is no longer retrograde, you can think again. This week looks like the calm before the storm as we gear up for a hectic month—here's your weekly horoscope.