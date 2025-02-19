Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

Must Be The Season Of The Fish: Here Are 5 Things To Know For Pisces Season

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
February 19, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman standing facing water with the word pisces overlaid
Image by mbg creative
February 19, 2025

It's nearly time to say say goodbye to Aquarius and hello to Pisces season. As the sun moves into the sign of the spiritual and psychic fish for the next four weeks, here's what to know:

1.

Pisces season begins February 18

Pisces season begins February 18 this year, as the sun travels through the watery realm of dreams, intuition, and spirituality. With this influence in the air, we may all feel more creative, empathetic, and even a bit psychic.

And according to the AstroTwins, compassion will reign supreme for the coming four weeks, which should come as a welcome shift after the coolly detached energy of Aquarius season. "Forget what the algorithms are serving and tune in to your own soul wisdom.

This is a time for dreaming, dancing, and flowing with the natural current of the universe—and that requires deep surrender to the unknown," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen.

2.

Mars finally wraps up its recent retrograde

In case you missed it, Mars has been retrograde for quite some time (since December 6 to be exact). But on February 23, the energizer planet finally resumes forward motion—and so do we.

It's definitely been a frustrating couple months, but things should start to smooth out now. In fact, the twins add, the final stretch of winter is a great time to enjoy Mars direct in Cancer: "Set up the craft table and mix up some craft cocktails as you get into the spirit of cold-weather communing. Vanquish the tension under your roof by decluttering, redecorating, and making sure everyone has enough space to do their thing," the they suggest.

3.

The new moon connects us to our dreams & spirituality

Every new moon offers us a clean slate and a chance to set intentions, and on February 27, we have a new moon in Pisces. Expect this moon to dial up your intuition and emotionality, and pay attention to your dreams, too.

And with a couple retrogrades on the way in March, this is a great time to connect with joy and creativity as well. Until then, allow this moon to open you up to grand possibilities, with a touch of Piscean ingenuous.

4.

Two more retrogrades come along to shake things up

Just when you thought things would lighten up with Mars moving direct, Venus retrograde is due to backspin from March 1 to April 12 in the sign of fiery Aries. In astrology, Venus is considered "in detriment" when it is in Aries, because Aries is the opposite sign of Libra, the sign Venus rules.

As such, this could be an especially rocky Venus retrograde, with Aries' influence amping up aggression, hostility, and tempers in general. Venus also rules money, so be extra mindful of making any risky or impulsive purchases—Aries loves a bold move, after all.

Then, on March 15 until April 7, Mercury will go retrograde in Pisces. Mercury is the planet of information, communication, and travel, so as always, don't be surprised if things get a bit grid-locked in those areas. Think travel delays, miscommunications, etc.

Retrogrades don't have to be a curse though; They're an invitation to slow down and recalibrate before moving forward once more.

5.

Fighting words may fly under the Virgo full moon lunar eclipse

As Pisces season winds down, we have a full moon lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 13, spotlighting our inner perfectionists. Full moons are a time of releasing and letting go, and the eclipse amplifies this energy even more.

As such, abrupt endings are possible, and with discerning and critical Virgo at the wheel, the pressure could feel intense. With the full moon arriving while Venus is retrograde, relationship issues that have been swept under the rug could come out center stage.

It might not be easy, but eclipses bring possibilities for transformation and new understanding—only if we deal with our shadows.

The takeaway

No matter your zodiac sign, we could all use a bit of Piscean softness and intuition during what's sure to be an eventful four weeks. Pisces season starts off slow, but as these retrogrades and eclipses get started, March is gearing up to be intense.

