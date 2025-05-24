Skip to Content
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Coming With A Heavy Dose Of Gemini Energy

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
woman with weekly horoscope overlay
Image by Tanya Yatsenko / mbg creative
Inspiration is flowing this week under the new moon in Gemini, and on Friday, we have a Mercury cazimi—also in Gemini. Here's your horoscope.

Memorial Day arrives with a new supermoon in Gemini this Monday, May (11:02PM; 6°06’)

Kindred spirits unite! The year’s only new moon in Gemini—a potent supermoon—sparks exciting synergies with friends old and new.

Cooperative, communicative vibes are in the air, so ride the wave! When you join forces with people who share your enthusiasm, it feels like 1+1=3. Even better? Neptune and Saturn are at a friendly angle to la luna, guiding you toward collaborators who bring the rare mix of imagination and stability.

And you’ll have no trouble magnetizing them, thanks to supportive beams from seductive Pluto and friendly Mercury. Whatever words are rattling around in your head need to be articulated. Find a sounding board who will listen without judgment. This cathartic conversation could seed a meaningful media project that blossoms into something bigger over the coming six months.

Strategy time! Mental Mercury trines shrewd Pluto on Tuesday, May 27

Stay on your tippy toes today. With clever Mercury in Gemini and perceptive Pluto in Aquarius teaming up in sharp-minded air signs, the atmosphere is buzzing with quick wit and even quicker opinions.

Someone could lob a question your way that requires an immediate, strategic response. Keep your answer concise and don’t reveal too much. With furtive Pluto in the mix, a touch of mystery can work to your advantage.

Drop a hint, and let people ask if they want to know more. If you’re trying to uncover someone’s true intentions, focus on their body language just as much as their words. Sometimes, what’s left unsaid speaks louder than anything.

Friday’s Mercury cazimi in Gemini brings wit and wisdom to light

Trust your instincts and speak your truth! There’s zero room for hesitation today. With the bold Sun and articulate Mercury joining forces in chatty Gemini, your words carry extra weight, making others sit up and take notice.

This is your moment to communicate with confidence and charisma, but here’s a tip: Steer clear of overpromising or simply telling people what they want to hear. Instead, be genuine and straightforward, delivering your message with conviction.

Remember, the best conversations are a two-way street, so be sure to listen as much as you talk to keep the dialogue flowing smoothly.

