Egos Could Clash In A Big Way This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Mercury buzzes back into Aries on Wednesday, April 16
Fear not, you haven’t lost your edge! On Wednesday, spitfire Mercury swings back into Aries for its second pass, making up for the time it lost during its recent retrograde.
While Mercury backtracked through fiery Aries from March 15 to 29, it prompted deep self-reflection and sparked some seriously stormy misunderstandings. Did you snap at someone close or worse, drag them to mutual friends? It's time to drop the excuses. Even if they did push all your buttons, the retrograde may have intensified your reactions.
But with Mercury now moving direct, the fog lifts, and clarity returns. Capitalize on the next few weeks to smooth things over and try your absolute hardest to make amends. Between now and May 10, it's time to clear the air and move forward, one way or another.
Firebrand Mars promenades into Leo on Friday—its first sign change since January 6!
Palace intrigue heats up again, as red-hot Mars struts back into Leo, escalating drama and elevating luxury. What’s the fun of having all the toys unless you have people to play with? With Mars in this magnanimous realm, sharing is caring and spoiling the ones you love is even better.
Life feels like a giant talent show now, with everyone vying for the trophy. Warning! Competition can get fierce during this transit, and if you aren’t careful, it could devolve into a full-on game of thrones.
Rather than go “House of Lannister” on potential allies, make an effort to recognize and uplift others. Even simple acts like remixing someone’s post on social media can work wonders, making them feel valued and visible.
No matter your relationship status, invite in a romantic renaissance by developing a more playful spirit. How can you pump up the passion with your love interest or get more direct results from digital dating?
Doing the same thing over and over will only yield expected results. Daring Mars wants you to color outside those lines and give a new tactic a try.
Taurus season begins on Saturday
Welcome to Taurus season (April 19, 3:56 p.m. EST)! After four dynamic weeks of Aries' fiery energy, it's time to transition from fire to earth, focusing on stability and productivity.
The passionate Aries spark has ignited your drive, and now Taurus, the steadfast Bull, is here to help you channel that energy into achieving your goals between now and May 20. It’s time to refine those raw ideas and set the wheels in motion.
Reminder! Taurus isn’t all work and no play; this sign also has a taste for the finer things. So, while you’re busy moving the needle, don’t forget to sprinkle some luxury into your routine.
The beauty of Taurus season is finding that balance between indulgence and practicality. Enjoying life’s luxuries doesn’t have to lead to extravagant spending. Take pleasure in nature, museum hop, or rediscover treasures in your own wardrobe. And if you’re feeling inclined to splurge on a special treat, shop around and find the best deal you can.
Feisty Mars duets with the Sun & Neptune this weekend, sparking drama
Mind blown! A groundbreaking transit shakes up the weekend. For the first time since the 1800s, flamboyant Mars in Leo fistbumpts dreamweaver Neptune in Aries, turning the world into an episode of Drag Race.
"To thine own self be true" is the world's mantra while these boundary-bashing and line-blurring planets link arms. There may be some highly entertaining ideas bandied about, coupled with stunning displays of ego. (Wow. Just. Wow.)
Be mindful about who you hoist onto a pedestal. Loudmouthed "leaders" could be vaulted into power, creating chaos with their charismatic sideshows. While you may feel like pushing the envelope, think carefully before you post anything agitating under this celestial starmap. Is the controversy worth it? One impulsive rant or offensive photo could get you canceled or start a war in your personal life.
But watch for power struggles too, as the stalwart Taurus sun clashes with headstrong Mars in Leo. A snarky retort could accidentally come across as a confrontation or insult. Big egos are at play, but beware the temptation to match someone’s bloviating with your own simulated swagger.
It's crucial to keep a level head and choose diplomacy over drama. Remember, asserting your viewpoint doesn't require overpowering the conversation. Finding common ground might be challenging, but it’s the key to maintaining peace and making progress.
Sunday’s quarter moon in Aquarius helps you keep your cool
Last week’s full moon in Libra got us all passionately fired up about partnerships. But in your eagerness to claim “two” as your magic number, did you get a little too zealous, even obsessive?
Today’s quarter moon in coolly objective Aquarius redirects your tunnel vision and helps you see things from a more levelheaded perspective. Take a 30,000-foot view of this connection and honestly weigh the potential pros and cons.
You might have a surprising realization: You’re trying to fit the relationship (or potential relationship) into the wrong box. Don’t impose limits on the future by trying to force things to go a certain way.
When you let go of control, you allow unexpected magic to flow in.