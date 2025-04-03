Advertisement
Here's What Neptune Moving Into Aries Means For Your Zodiac Sign
If you're feeling a change in the air, it might just be because Neptune has moved out of Pisces (for the first time in almost 14 years) and into the fiery realm of Aries.
Neptune is not only the planet of dreams, spirituality, and the subconscious in astrology, but it's also the planet of illusion. As it moves through Aries, here's what to know.
Neptune will be in Aries for the next 7 months
Neptune has been in its home sign of Pisces since April 4, 2011. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this transit brought us the popularization of everything from plant medicine ceremonies to astrology, manifestation practices, and even the lightning-fast transfer of data.
The past 14 years have "melted our boundaries between the visible and invisible universe," they say, and now it's time to buckle up. "The boundary-dissolving planet takes a wild hoverboard ride through pioneering Aries for the next seven months—a preview of a longer tour that picks back up again from January 26, 2026, to March 23, 2039."
When Neptune goes retrograde later this year, we'll be able to tie up any loose ends from this past Pisces period, and then once it resumes direct motion, it's back into Aries for 13 years.
"The last time Neptune trekked through Aries was from 1861 to 1875, a time that brought a newly industrialized economy (hello, city life) and the U.S. Civil War," the twins note.
The funny thing is, Neptune's vibes couldn't be more different from Aries' bold nature. As the twins add, "We may all have to toughen up and develop some grit to make it through this tenuous transition."
What it means for your zodiac sign
The outer planets like Neptune and Pluto tend to be more general in their effects on our lives, compared to inner planets like Mercury and Venus. Nevertheless, we may all notice the differences in how we approach certain areas of our life, depending on where Aries—and this Neptune transit—lands in our chart.
- Aries: First house of self and identity, stoking your fearless fire and emboldening your self image with new spiritual depth and intuition
- Taurus: 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious, highlighting your dreams and spirituality in bold new ways
- Gemini: 11th house of larger community and networks, bringing you outside your normal circle and adding an element of intuition or spirituality to your connections
- Cancer: 10th house of career and public image, bringing new meaning to your work and destiny, and the way you relate to success
- Leo: Ninth house of travel and higher learning, piquing your curiosity in spiritual knowledge and encouraging you to attain wisdom through experience
- Virgo: Eighth house of intimacy and shared resources, bringing deeper, and even braver, intuition and connection into your closest relationships
- Libra: Seventh house of partnerships and longterm commitment, bringing in connections (including in business) that feel aligned and progressive
- Scorpio: Sixth house of routine and self care, encouraging you to focus on yourself and your spirituality in order to be of service to others
- Sagittarius: Fifth house of self expression and creativity, lighting you up with passion to infuse your life with more joy, energy, and enthusiasm
- Capricorn: Fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to help your home life and family life feel more spiritually and emotionally aligned
- Aquarius: Third house of communication and local networks, bringing in aligned connections in your closest circles and neighborhoods
- Pisces: Second house of material security and values, allowing you to make financial decisions that align with your material and spiritual values
The takeaway
The next seven months are a just a little taste of what we can expect when Neptune sets up shop for a long trek through Aries over the next 13 years, so pay attention. When we understand our birth chart, we better understand how there different transits impact us, and operate within them with more ease.