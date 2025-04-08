Advertisement
What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For April's Full Moon In Libra (AKA The Pink Moon)
April's full moon is right around the corner, and given that we're in Aries season, this full moon will be in Aries' opposite sign, Libra. This is also the first full moon of the astrological year, with April's full moon known as the Pink Moon.
It's set to peak on Saturday, April 12, at 8:22 p.m. EST, but depending on your sign, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
With this full moon in your seventh house of partnerships and long term commitment, Aries, your closest relationships are in the spotlight right now. And with Venus wrapping up its recent retrograde cycle the same day as this full moon, you might be coming off of some unnerving energy.
Full moons are a time of letting go, but if you're coupled up, don't panic. Letting go can sometimes look like releasing an old or outdated pattern within your relationship that isn't working anymore. On the flipside, if you're single and looking for love, this might be a good time to let go of patterns that keep you from longterm partnership.
Taurus
It's time to zero-in on your self-care, Taurus, as this moon lights up your sixth house of routines, health, and service. If there are any feel-good habits or routines you've been neglecting (or less-than-healthy habits you've been prioritizing) this full moon will make them impossible to ignore.
The good news is, all you need to do is focus on your self right now. With your ruling planet, Venus, going direct after its recent retrograde on the same day as this full moon, it should feel like a huge weight off your shoulders. Give yourself permission to rest and lean into any self care you've been putting off.
Gemini
With the Pink Moon landing in your fifth house of creativity and expression, Gemini, and in a fellow air sign (Libra), you're likely feeling energetic and enthusiastic under this full moon. The fifth house is all about joy and passion, so it's also possible you might notice blocks to things like enthusiasm, creativity, expressing yourself, etc.
In that case, of course, full moons are about letting go. Your task would be to let go of limiting beliefs or blocks that inhibit your fullest expression. If you're not feeling especially blocked, on the other hand, use this energizing transit to activate your creativity and authenticity.
Cancer
If there's been trouble on the home front, Cancer, now's the time to address it. With the full moon in Libra spotlighting your fourth house of home, family, and roots, you could be assessing everything from dynamics within the home, to the literal, physical state of your house.
With it being the first full moon of the astrological year, this is a great time for some spring cleaning. Full moons are about releasing, after all, so open up the windows to get those stagnant vibes out and fresh air in! If anyone in the home hasn't been feeling the love lately (including you) you could have an opportunity to address those wounds under these relationship-oriented moonbeams.
Leo
Feeling chatty, Leo? With the Pink Moon in Libra, it's keying up your third house of communication and information. Good thing you're not one to shy away from the spotlight! With all the courage you have in your heart, you have an opportunity to air it out into the open right now—and you should, because verbalizing your truth can be a catalyst for change.
Get it off your chest, whatever "it" may be, and know that your words will be especially impactful right now. Mercury retrograde just ended which will make communicating easier, but do watch out for that pesky Mercury retrograde shadow period.
Virgo
Money on your mind, Virgo? The Pink Moon in Libra is activating your second house, which is the portion of your chart that deals with everything from money and financial security, to material resources, investments, and even your values and self worth.
All that to say, it would behoove you to take a closer look at your budget right now (or make one, if you don't have one already). Assessing your spending habits and ditching the ones that aren't sustainable is always a good idea, but beyond money, remember things like time, energy, and self worth are also investments.
Libra
This is your full moon, Libra, landing in your first house of self image and identity. Don't be surprised if you feel like you're turning a new leaf, especially considering we've reached the halfway point of the year since your birthday season. Consider this like a checkpoint to assess how far you've come—and where you're going.
Naturally, checkpoints are a good time to drop off any baggage you no longer want or need, so trust that the patterns and limiting beliefs that might pop up now are meant to be let go. Contemplate your purpose, but beyond that, take aligned action.
Scorpio
Feeling deep, Scorpio? That's your typical M.O., of course, but as the Libra full moon activates your 12th house of endings and the subconscious, you could be feeling even more emo than usual. This is the part of your chart that deals with shadow work, so don't be surprised if things get a little uncomfy.
Of course, you're no stranger to transformation, and the 12th house is where things go to close out so we can step into our next evolution. That's your focus right now, so be brave and confront what comes up with self compassion and grace, trusting your own ability to be reborn.
Sagittarius
It's time to connect with your community in a new way, Sagittarius, as this full moon in Libra lights up your 11th house of larger community and networks. With full moons being a time of release, you might reflect on whether you're showing up in the ways you want to—as well as whether your community is truly showing up for you.
In any case, allow for shifts to occur within your community now, and that includes potentially expanding your mind or philosophy around what's possible for the collective. The 11th house asks us for our active participation, so don't be afraid to dive in.
Capricorn
How are things looking on the career front, Capricorn? With the Pink Moon spotlighting your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career, you could be feeling a push to change something at work—or with regard to your longterm destiny.
The 10th house is actually the house associated with your sign, so you're no stranger to these ambitious, hard-working vibes. You can channel this energy into making moves in your career, whether letting go of a frustrating work dynamic, or even making a career pivot all together. In any case, hold the vision strong, Cap, and get after it.
Aquarius
With this full moon in Libra keying up your ninth house of expansion, travel, and higher learning, Aquarius, you have an opportunity to shatter the glass ceiling. This part of your birth chart is all about pushing limits and reaching new levels of knowledge and wisdom, while full moons are about release, so what's holding you back?
That's the big question for you right now, and this moon is encouraging you to dream bigger. Whatever you've been feeling called to do, whether traveling, learning something new, or expanding your mind, you can put your plans into action now.
Pisces
It's been a chaotic month for you, Pisces, coming off your birthday season with both Mercury and Venus retrograde in your sign. The good news is, Mercury is now direct and Venus will go direct on the same day as this full moon, which is landing in your eighth house of death-and-rebirth, sex, and power.
This is a time of potent transformation for you, so just remember to take it easy and allow things to unfold. The eighth house also deals with intimacy, surrender, and vulnerability, so it's not a place you want to try to cling or control. In other words? Focus on trust, connection, and cultivating your next chapter.
The takeaway
The Libra full moon each year serves as an annual reality check for our relationships, as well as the balance in our lives in general, and the Pink Moon reminds us of the promise of new life. With your favorite full moon ritual on deck and a touch of Libra's diplomatic flair, we can all cruise into spring with more harmony.