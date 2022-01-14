What The Pink Moon Is All About & How To Work With Its Energy

Full moons are the culmination of the lunar cycle. As such, full moons and the days surrounding them are a wonderful time to release anything that's weighing you down. The Pink Moon falls during spring, so it also deals with themes of rebirth after the winter.

As mbg's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, previously wrote for mbg, "Named for the first pink flowers of spring, use this moon to charge your magical tools outside while connecting with nature."

When the Pink Moon is the first full moon of the spring season, it is also called a "Paschal Moon." Easter Sunday always comes the Sunday following the Paschal Moon. Like full moons themselves, Easter is typically a time to think about rebirth.

These themes can help inform any rituals that you do to celebrate the Pink Moon. Quinn adds that it's also important to note the astrological sign that the moon falls in whenever you're planning lunar rituals.

In 2022, the Pink Moon will be in Libra, and it falls during Aries season. With any luck, its Libra energy will help us balance out Aries' adventurous spirit and get some rest during this exciting time of year.