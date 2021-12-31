5 Quick, Simple Rituals To Help You Reflect On 2021 & Plan For 2022

And last but not least, if you're looking for a more "heavy-hitting" ritual, it doesn't get much heavier than shadow work. While it may be at times uncomfortable, shadow work is some of the best reflective work you can do. Here's a simple exercise you can try if you're just getting into the world of the shadow, from licensed therapist and co-founder of Viva Wellness Jor-El Caraballo, LMHC.

As he previously explained to mbg, "One way in which the shadow shows up for us is in what we find most distasteful or difficult in others. Often these images are a reflection of parts of ourselves that we find unlikable."

So, for this exercise, think of someone who bothers you and reflect on what it is about that person that might also be within you, Caraballo suggests. To figure this out, you can ask yourself questions like: