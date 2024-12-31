Advertisement
Your 2025 Horoscope Is Here: What's In Store For Your Zodiac Sign?
Hello 2025! The astrological arc swings into unprecedented terrain as all of the outer planets head into new signs. This will reshape society and culture in ways we’ve never experienced before, thanks to AI and other digital developments.
Still, there are fundamental aspects of being human that will never change, including that we live inside physical bodies. With the lunar nodes positioning themselves in Virgo and Pisces, the signs of health and healing, 2025 puts the emphasis on wellness. Time for a galactic glow-up, inside and out.
Here's what your sign can expect.
Aries
2025 is going to be a year of transition for Rams. You’ve known for a long time that you were ready to forge a new path and reshape your identity.
This year, you begin making noticeable strides. Structured Saturn and imaginative Neptune both move into Aries for the first time since 1998 and 1875, respectively. While they’ll only spend part of 2025 in your sign, you’ll get a glimpse of longer cycles that begin again next year.
In the meantime, roll up your sleeves and unleash your imagination. Your fearless brand of leadership could attract a wider audience!
As new developments crystallize, there will be some baggage to deal with. The North Node’s move into Pisces supports spiritual growth and helps you process and heal age-old trauma. In love, intellectual connections are the hottest this year as Jupiter and Uranus spin through Gemini.
But watch that fickle streak! Romance may hit a speedbump this March when both Mercury and Venus turn retrograde in your sign. Slow down and work on your communication style.
On June 9, Jupiter settles into emo Cancer, turning your focus to home and family for the rest of the year. You’ll be ready to put down roots—or pull them up and find a new place to plant them!
Taurus
The wild and weird ride you’ve been on since 2018 is winding down, Taurus, but it’s not quite over yet. In 2025, you’ll at least get a glimpse of the grounded stability that your sign traditionally loves.
Rebellious Uranus is almost done with its seven-year tour of Taurus, which has left you shaken, stirred, and completely rewired. From July 7 to November 7, the side-spinning planet pops into Gemini, giving you a chance to digest this metamorphic period—one that won’t come around for another 80-plus years after April 25, 2026.
Financial growth is accelerated while Jupiter cruises through Gemini until June 9. Midyear, Uranus’ move to the sign of the Twins can help you get innovative with your resource management. (One cold wallet, please!) Set up a savings and investment plan to avoid burning your earnings.
Love may feel poetic and tinged with fantasy for much of 2025. Get ready for a spring of soulful reflections as your guardian, Venus, turns retrograde from March 1 to April 12. Some Bulls may need to release an old relationship (or relationship patterns) to clear space for the new this summer.
With the North Node in Pisces after January 11, you’ll have a chance to flex your team spirit, especially when in the company of artists, thought leaders and changemakers.
Worldly Jupiter cruises into Cancer on June 9, which could turn you into a global nomad. From apartment swaps to vacation properties, you’ll redefine home in the second half of the year!
Gemini
Comfort zone? What’s that? Lucky and expansive Jupiter continues its 12-month journey through your sign, energizing your trailblazing, self-sovereign first house until June 9.
If it’s novel, daring, and out of the box, it’s for you in 2025, Twin. And the hits keep on coming. From July 7 to November 7, renegade changemaker Uranus swings into Gemini, its first visit to your sign since 1941-49. This seven-year cycle—which picks up again April 2026—can radically reshape your identity.
Ready to be Internet-famous or part of a buzzy supergroup? With serious Saturn and imaginative Neptune spending part of the year in Aries, your popularity is set to soar. But how to balance career aspirations and the demands at home base?
Once the destiny-dusting lunar nodes decamp to Pisces (North Node) and Virgo (South Node) on January 11, you’ll have a solid year and a half to sort that out. You’ll wave farewell to expansive Jupiter on June 9, as the red-spotted planet surfs on to Cancer and your zone of money and values.
What will you do next to secure the bag? Professional growth is on the horizon, but you’ll need to release old patterns to create space for your evolving dreams.
Cancer
Squeeze in as much solitude as your heart desires early this year, Cancer, because you’ll be a Crab in demand in the second half of 2025.
Adventurous, philosophical Jupiter splits the year between Gemini and your dreamy, introspective twelfth house and your trailblazing, attention-getting first house. Circle June 9 in neon ink. That’s the day that the red-spotted planet blasts into your sign for the first time since mid-2014, kicking off a once-in-12-years chapter of unabashed personal expansion.
By the time this cycle ends on June 30, 2026, your outlook on life—or your life itself—will have changed exponentially.
Adding to your exploratory spirit, on January 11, the destiny-driven North Node heads into Pisces and your ninth house of global adventures. This is a huge nudge to venture beyond familiar waters, whether you’re taking a life-changing vacation or enrolling in a degree program.
No doubt, you’ll have some grand goals in your crosshairs as stabilizing Saturn and soothsayer Neptune spend part of the year in Aries and your ambition zone. And thanks to radical Uranus spending half the year in Gemini, you won’t lose touch with your spiritual side as you pursue success in the material world.
Leo
Posse up with your pride, Leo! Community is your path to freedom in 2025 as two of the most liberated planets, Jupiter and Uranus, each do a six-month lap through Gemini and your collaborative eleventh house.
Choose your allies wisely as they will shape and influence the way this year goes for you. With the destiny-dusted North Node dropping into Pisces and your intimate eighth house, pursuing one soulful (and sexy!) relationship could also be high on your priority list.
As you follow that urge to merge, the South Node in Virgo nudges you to work on self-love, too, and balance the intensity of these relationships with self-care practices.
When Jupiter slips into Cancer on June 9, it beams its expansive energy into your twelfth house of rest, healing and subconscious growth. This year-long cycle could send you on a meditative journey within. Rather than pushing for external accolades, go on a healing journey and restore your energy for when Jupiter takes its once-every-12-year lap through Leo starting June 30, 2026.
Not that you’ll go on a total sabbatical. Structured Saturn and imaginative Neptune spend a little time in Aries this year, putting some steam behind your dreams. That might look like grad school, publishing a book, or moving to a far-flung corner of the world.
Entrepreneurial Leos could start work on a profitable project—or pass the torch as you cash out on your efforts.
Virgo
Swing for the fences, Virgo! In 2025, no-limits Jupiter and innovative Uranus each do a six-month tour through Gemini, firing up your ambitious tenth house and putting your career in the spotlight. This is your moment to step up, set big goals and make strategic moves.
Choose your partners and projects wisely. This year, the right collaborations could catapult you to new heights. As the North Node moves into Pisces and your partnership zone on January 11th, you’ll be drawn toward soul-quenching connections in every area of life, from business to romance to joint creative ventures.
Just don’t lose yourself in the mix during this 18-month cycle, which lasts until July 26, 2026. The karmic South Node will simultaneously trail through Virgo and your sovereign first house, bringing a strong reminder to maintain ample independence and keep a solid commitment to your self-care.
Networking is your superpower once Jupiter shifts into Cancer on June 9. This year-long cycle urges you to find your people—the ones who inspire, support and elevate you.
Meanwhile, structured Saturn and dreamy Neptune spend time in Aries and your eighth house of shared resources and transformation. What—and who!—you invest in could bring rewards for years to come. Choose wisely!
Libra
The world is your oyster in 2025, Libra, so go scoop up some pearls! Celestial seekers Jupiter and Uranus are each doing time in Gemini, sending waves of wanderlust through your worldly ninth house.
You could broaden your horizons in profound ways, like taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip, diving into an advanced degree program, or publishing a book. The key is to leave your comfort zone. Go embrace the vast unknown, and trust that the right people and experiences will appear.
If it’s time to relocate, you could be packing up the U-Haul (or shipping container!) before the year is through. Plus, with the karmic South Node leaving your sign on January 11 (after 18 months there), you’ll feel as if you’ve been untethered from a huge weight.
But don’t run off leash without some semblance of a routine. The lunar nodes are now heading into Pisces and Virgo until July 2026, where they’ll push you to prioritize self-care and discover a soulful connection to your work. Release old behaviors that no longer serve your highest self, especially in areas where perfectionism has been holding you back.
Career goals gather steam after June 9, when abundant Jupiter shifts into Cancer, bringing its generous energy to your tenth house of professional prestige. This yearlong cycle could see you stepping into a major leadership role or boosting your reputation significantly.
Dreamy Neptune and solid Saturn spend part of the year in Aries, stirring up new energy in your partnerships. Pairing up can be life-changing, but make sure you unite with people who are aligned with your long-term vision.
Scorpio
You’re in your sultry, mysterious element this year, Scorpio. Werk! Two of the most adventurous, experimental planets—Jupiter and Uranus—each take a six-month plunge into Gemini, sending ripples through your eighth house of transformation, intimacy and shared resources.
From passionate relationships to joint investments, you’re ready (eager, even) to explore new ways to combine forces. As intense as this can be, you don’t have to worry about drowning in melancholy.
Starting January 11, the destiny-fueling North Node drifts into Pisces, revving your starpower and setting you up for eighteen months of fun, flirtation and fame. This could be the year you get signed to a label or your art gets hung in a prestigious gallery.
Romantically, expect plenty of highs as you make room for joy and unapologetic self-expression. Meanwhile, the South Node in Virgo nudges you to step back from overwhelming group commitments. Let go of social obligations that drain your energy and cultivate connections that feed your soul.
If a far-flung corner of the world starts calling after June 9, thank Jupiter. For the first time since 2014, the red-spotted planet boards a flight through Cancer, jetting through your worldly ninth house until June 30, 2026.
Say yes to experiences that broaden your horizons, like doing a few months as a digital nomad or signing up for a semester of school. A life-changing trip could also be in the cards so start researching and learning the language!
Sagittarius
Upgrade alert! Trade some of your famous independence for the power and magic of interdependence, Sagittarius. Your cosmic ruler, Jupiter, splits the year between Gemini and Cancer, activating your seventh house of commitments and your eighth house of perma-bonding.
The new flex? Finding freedom within relationships. (Hot!) You’ll do that by spelling out boundaries and learning to set clear expectations from the get-go, which might require a legal contract in some cases.
On January 11, the lunar nodes shift into Pisces and Virgo, recalibrating your work-life balance. Family bonds could suffer if you keep putting them at a distant second to your career goals.
Set up smarter structures for productivity so you can joyfully immerse yourself in both cherished areas of life. By the same token, you may need to rearrange some household structures so that everyone in your world pulls their proper weight.
This same measured approach can do wonders for your romantic life as well as your artistic gifts. Disciplined Saturn and dreamy Neptune both do laps through Aries for part of 2025, combining their disparate energies in your fifth house of fame.
Let your imagination soar, then back it up with a solid action plan. There’s nothing you can’t pull off this year when you combine your visionary gifts with a sound strategy.
Capricorn
So many people, so little time! If you thought your popularity peaked before, Capricorn, guess again. On January 11, the fateful North Node glides into Pisces, energizing your curious, social third house for eighteen months.
Across the board, the karmic South Node treks through Virgo, which can stir up restlessness and turn you into a bit of a nomad. You’ll want to do, see, and enjoy it all, which means managing your schedule is a must.
Lucky for you, expansive Jupiter and innovative Uranus will both spend six months of the year in Gemini and your efficiency-boosting sixth house. Lifehacking is your new superpower (and your lifestyle), whether you’re streamlining your work habits, adopting new tech to simplify daily tasks, or finally finding the fitness routine that keeps you motivated.
This year, think of structure not as a restriction but as a pathway to more freedom and better health.
Partnerships get a burst of momentum on June 9, when growth agent Jupiter heads into Cancer and your seventh house of relationships for a year. But here’s the rub: You won’t take kindly to anyone clipping your wings. Can you be more of yourself rather than less?
For business, pleasure, or mind-blowing romance, create solid alliances that feel expansive. Flowy Neptune and your ruler, structured Saturn, dart into Aries for part of the year, giving your home and family zone a creative but grounded shakeup.
Whether it’s a move, renovation, or establishing firmer roots, blend imagination with practicality and craft a home base that supports your aspirations.
Aquarius
There’s no dodging the spotlight in 2025, Aquarius—not even with mysterious Pluto spending its first full year (of the next 19!) in your sign.
The reason? Live-out-loud Jupiter and your ruler, kinetic Uranus, are each doing a six-month lap through Gemini and your fifth house of fame, romance, and creative expression, giving you superstar status. Showcase your talents and lean into your eclectic ideas without fear; the right people will appreciate your unique brilliance.
On January 11, the lunar North Node heads into Pisces, putting the focus on your finances, personal values, and helping you fortify a secure foundation. Set up smarter savings or invest in assets that bring long-term comfort.
Meanwhile, the South Node in Virgo helps you work through control issues around money, power, and sex. This journey could be intense at times, but it will set you up for fulfilling partnerships in the long run.
Saturn and Neptune trek through Aries for part of the year, stoking your third house of communication and giving your words extra weight. You could find your way to a brand new neighborhood or make a noteworthy impact on the local scene.
Once Jupiter settles into Cancer for a year on June 9, your daily routines could evolve as you design a lifestyle that nourishes both body and mind.
It’s all about crafting a sustainable rhythm that fuels your productivity while keeping you healthy, wealthy, and wise!
Pisces
Destiny is calling, Pisces, and it has your name written all over it. 2025 is an extremely special year for you as the lunar North Node arrives in your sign on January 11, kicking off an 18-month journey that will guide you to your highest purpose.
This cycle hasn’t come around since 2006-07, so if you can remember what was happening then, similar themes may echo.
Two outer planets—serious Saturn and numinous Neptune—will pop out of your sign for part of the year, moving into Aries and activating your second house of money and values for a short time.
Neptune’s dreaminess and Saturn’s discipline make an unusual but potent combo. This year, they’ll help you lay the groundwork for long-term wealth while ensuring that your ventures resonate deeply with your soul’s purpose.
Home and family matters could go through some restructuring as two free-spirited planets—Jupiter and Uranus—move through Gemini and your fourth house of roots. Stability may be hard to come by, but you’re also learning that home (in the truest sense) lives within you. Keep on building internal resilience and you can be the calm in the storm.
Life takes a playful, passionate turn mid-year, which is happy news for Fish! On June 9, abundant Jupiter moves into Cancer, starting a romantic and artistic renaissance that washes over your entire life.
The muse will be your constant companion during this fertile phase, which could bring anything from babies to a breakthrough in your creativity that leads to a body of work. Unleash!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel