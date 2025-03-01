Advertisement
March Has Officially Arrived & This Month's Horoscope Has *A Lot* Going On
Retrograde in, retrograde out? The first quarter of 2025 feels like a revolving door of cosmic backspins, and it's got us all feeling dizzy. Just as we relaxed into the relief of intense Mars turning direct (forward) on February 23, March comes in like a testy lion, serving up two new inner-planet retrogrades and a pair of reality-rocking eclipses.
The first retrograde is harmonizer Venus, which will backspin from March 1 to April 12. A couple of weeks later, communication planet Mercury joins the retrograde brigade, about-facing until April 7. Both planets will split their OOO flips between Aries and Pisces. People could go from overly aggressive to stunningly passive (more like evasive) in the coming weeks.
Mid-month also ushers in the first eclipse, a total lunar (full moon) edition in Virgo. This is the first Virgo eclipse in a new series that began in September 2024 and will ripple across the Virgo/Pisces axis between now and fall 2026.
Then, on March 29, the Aries new supermoon arrives as a partial solar eclipse, wrapping up a two-year eclipse series on the Aries/Libra axis, which amplified themes of war and peace. (We won't miss those eclipses around here.)
Amidst all the planets going backward, there's ONE thing that's moving in the other direction—and that's your clock. Remember to "spring forward" on March 9 and advance your clock one hour if you live in a daylight savings time zone. (For casting astrology charts, this is especially pertinent!)
Romance hits a 6-week speedbump with Venus retrograde
Venus retrograde begins March 1, first in passionate Aries until March 27, then in fantasy-fueled Pisces until April 12. As the planet of love shifts from being an “evening star” (appearing at dusk) to a “morning star” (glimmering in the sky just before dawn) get ready to put old love stories, limiting beliefs, and toxic relationships to bed.
Arguments can flare between lovers and friends while Venus backs up through combative Aries this month. As the gloves come off, do your best not to burn an important bridge to the ground. Thankfully, Venus only turns retrograde every 18 months, but this time may be especially feisty.
The 2025 'Day of Challenges' (Sun-Saturn Meetup)
On March 12, the effusive sun holds its once-per-year meetup with sobering Saturn, teaming up in watery, mystical Pisces. This "Day of Challenges," as it's sometimes referred to by astrologers, can feel like an annual inspection as you run your bright ideas through a series of stress tests.
While this may turn up some harsh realities, try to adopt a better-safe-than-sorry approach. Knowing where your weak points lie can be useful data. Now you can avert a future crisis and know where you should redirect your energy so you aren’t wasting valuable time and resources.
Eclipse season begins with a Virgo Lunar Eclipse on March 14
Embrace the clean girl aesthetic on March 14 (Pi Day), as the year’s only full moon in Virgo—a total lunar eclipse—scrubs away any resistance to taking great care of yourself.
This is the first of the 2025 Eclipses and the first in discerning Virgo since September 2016, so get ready for an unflinching life edit. If you’ve been slipping on healthy habits over the winter or slacking at work, you could get a stern wakeup call over the two weeks following this eclipse.
Since eclipses tend to reveal things that are hiding in the shadows, you may be surprised—or mildly shocked—by what you discover. Before things spiral out any further, lean into these meticulous moonbeams and straighten up your act. General rule: As you implement new routines, try to keep them simple and manageable.
Because this eclipse is opposed by minimalist Saturn and hazy Neptune, the last thing you want to do is set yourself up for failure by over-complicating your goals. Lean into technology for support with anything that truly is complicated.
Is there an app for that? With wizardly Uranus trading friendly fire with the eclipse, an AI companion could lend an incredible assist, especially with Virgoan duties like progress-tracking and scheduling.
The first Mercury retrograde of 2025 begins March 15
Brace for impact! The first of the 2025 Mercury retrogrades begins on March 15, muddling communication and throwing a wrench into neatly ordered plans.
Until March 29, the messenger planet reverses course in Aries, the fiery sign of the Ram, sparking a period of heated communications and hasty decisions. Tempers will flare as words fly without thought. Go easy on the smack-talking and careful not to start any needless rivalries.
Aries inspires quick action, but retrogrades demand caution. It may be necessary to pump the brakes on projects that require a more aggressive approach. Fine-tune personal goals and actions, ensuring they truly align with your ambitions.
When Mercury reverses into Pisces on March 29, you can access a deep level of creativity and divine inspiration that supports rapid growth once the retrograde ends on April 7. Patience and precision are your allies now, so adjust your sails accordingly.
Aries season & the spring equinox begin March 20
Happy Astrological New Year! The spring equinox marks the start of Aries season each year, refreshing our cosmic calendar in Tropical (Western) astrology. As the sun catapults into this passionate, adventurous zodiac sign, it’s no wonder we all feel too restless to be cooped up indoors.
Don’t think twice: Grab a jacket and get outside for springtime bike rides or pickleball dates. Dial up the excitement in your life and love affairs by pushing the envelope a little. ‘Tis the season for artfully mismatched patterns and shameless PDA.
But keep a steady hand: Aries’ fiery spirit can ignite people’s competitive and self-centered sides. Set your sights on your ambitions, but make sure to share the glory with the people who help you rise to the top.
With both Mercury and Venus retrograde in Aries this cycle, navigating this Aries season comes with its challenges. Keep selfish tendencies in check and curb your impatience, ensuring you don't burn out before you achieve your fullest shine.
The March 29 Aries solar eclipse wipes the slate
March 2025's Aries new moon, the only one this year, is no ordinary fresh start. It’s one of the 2025 supermoons and a partial solar eclipse, pouring rocket fuel into your tanks and charging up your ventures with unexpected momentum.
That’s not all! This new moon sits at a friendly angle to expansive Jupiter and powerhouse Pluto. Efforts you initiate now could send you soaring onto the global stage and attract VIP-level support.
Even though Mercury and Venus are retrograde, you may have to leap into a groundbreaking project with both feet. (Just make sure you set up a safety net.) Get ready for rapid developments and surprising twists along the way, some that may propel you to leave behind parts of your former self.
Over the next six months, leading up to the Aries full moon (on October 6), ask yourself: How can I transform my passions into tangible outcomes? This is a rare opportunity to harness this blazing energy and shape your future. Make it count!
Black Moon Lilith says bye Libra, hi Scorpio, on March 27
Passion, power, erotic liberation! Get ready to plunge into an explicit (and potentially NSFW) exploration of your sexuality as Black Moon Lilith moves out of justice-oriented Libra and into Scorpio’s seductive cauldron on March 27.
Lilith is not a planet but a point in the sky—a void between the earth and moon that astrologers have come to associate with the scorned, then empowered, feminine aspect of our personalities.
This nine-month transit (until December 20), sparks new conversations around sexual liberation and intimacy, encouraging society to break down stigmas and own the full spectrum of our emotions. Since Scorpio rules the reproductive organs, Lilith could evoke a rage-fueled uprising against restrictive laws around abortion, IVF, and reproductive freedom for women.
Neptune switches signs March 30 (first time since 2011)
Realm shift! Fantasy agent Neptune switches signs on March 30, leaving its home sign of Pisces for the first time since April 4, 2011. From plant medicine ceremonies to astrology and manifestation practices to the lightning-fast transfer of data, the past 14 years of the Neptune in Pisces transit melted our boundaries between the visible and invisible universe. What on Earth could be next?
Buckle up as the boundary-dissolving planet takes a wild, hoverboard ride through pioneering Aries for the next seven months (until October 22)—a preview of a longer tour that picks back up again from January 26, 2026-March 23, 2039.
This is a huge deal! To put a finer point on it, the last time Neptune trekked through Aries was 1862 to 1875, a time that brought a newly industrialized economy (hello, city life) and the U.S. Civil War.
Neptune is the planet of compassion, while Aries is on a nonstop combat mission. We may all have to toughen up and develop some grit to make it through this tenuous transition and the new 14-year transit of Neptune in Aries.