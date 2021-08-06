This Astrology Point Reveals Deep, Dark Desires: Here's How To Calculate Yours

If you have a Lilith in Virgo, chances are you know what you want and how to get it. Virgo is all about discernment, but be careful not to take it too far. Perfectionism can come as a detriment, especially when you project it onto your romantic interests (and yourself). The twins explain that you'd be well suited for a stylish career field such as fashion, and add that your biggest pitfall is control issues and over-the-top standards.