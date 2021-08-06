This Astrology Point Reveals Deep, Dark Desires: Here's How To Calculate Yours

How To Find Your Black Moon Lilith Sign + What It Actually Means
Sure, you know your sun sign—and maybe even your moon and rising. But have you ever heard of the Black Moon Lilith? This mysterious point in your birth chart can tell you about your "dark side." Curious? Here's what Lilith is all about, how you can find yours, and what each Lilith sign means.
What is the Black Moon Lilith in astrology?
The Black Moon Lilith, also sometimes called the dark moon, is the point along the moon's orbit when it's farthest from Earth. As the AstroTwins explain, unlike the planets and asteroids in your birth chart, Lilith isn't actually a material thing.
There are a few origin stories for the character of Lilith, with most relating back to the Garden of Eden in Hebrew mythology. According to the AstroTwins, Lilith was Adam's first wife but because she was an empowered and sexually liberated woman, she didn't tolerate being Adam's inferior.
Refusing to submit, she left the garden, and while she may have been considered somewhat of a troublemaker, many now look at her as a powerful force for autonomy, liberation, and freedom—particularly from patriarchy. The twins add some also believe her to be the daughter of Hecate, goddess of witchcraft.
So what does your Lilith placement mean in astrology? The twins like to call her your "inner B.I.T.C.H." —Being In Total Control Of Herself. She's connected to your inner shadow but also the areas where you put your foot down, set boundaries, and express anger.
Lilith also relates to your inner authority, sensuality, and sexuality, as well as how you choose (or don't choose) to go against the grain and defy norms. She can reveal your unique sensual nature and seductive powers, as well as other parts of yourself you may not always be willing to express.
Your Lilith sign can make you feel exposed or empowered, depending on how confident and self-directed you are. And when uncontrolled, Lilith can also reveal your obsessive or destructive tendencies.
How to calculate your Lilith sign.
Depending on where you're mapping your birth chart (or who's reading your chart if you get a professional reading), some charts include Lilith and others don't. Luckily, the AstroTwins have a handy Lilith calculator, and all you need is your birth date, birth time, and birth location. Once you know your Lilith sign, you can refer to the descriptions below for what it really means for you.
What your Lilith means:
Lilith in Aries
Lilith in Aries loves a good fight, according to the twins. With this placement, your Lilith may encourage you to be independent and turn your anger into action, as she wants nothing more than to dominate your enemies. It's important for you to have outlets for your emotions, with physical activity being particularly beneficial. The twins note you may also become restless in love and have a very high sex drive.
Lilith in Taurus
In Taurus, Lilith is grounded, sensual, and slightly softer. People with this placement love all things sensory, the twins note, and appreciate touch, taste, scent, and sound in the art of seduction. With Taurus being preoccupied with security, this placement can lead to anxiety when you feel out of your comfort zone. Be aware of a tendency to overindulge as well, or stay in situations that are no longer serving you.
Lilith in Gemini
Like the Gemini twins, those with this Lilith placement want to experience it all. You're curious, but you also have a very sharp tongue, which not everyone will appreciate. As the twins explain, your greatest weapon is your mind, and you know how to use it. You make an excellent communicator, writer, or speaker, but you do have a tendency to run hot or cold. The twins add you can flip a switch on people without a second thought.
Lilith in Cancer
Cancer is already thought of as a maternal, feminine sign, so with Lilith here, the twins explain you really embody feminine power. You can play the part of the seductress, as well as nurturer, but be wary of an inclination toward over-giving or needing to be needed. It will drain your energy. The twins advise exercising healthy boundaries and not overextending yourself for the sake of someone else's comfort.
Lilith in Leo
With Lilith in Leo, you're probably pretty attractive—and you might know it, too. The twins explain this placement is the zenith, or highest point, for Lilith, and it lends you a captivating presence. You're confident, though you can become overly obsessed with validation from others, so watch out for that. They add that your good looks can keep your relationships on the surface level, and recommend pushing yourself to dig deeper with your love interests.
Lilith in Virgo
If you have a Lilith in Virgo, chances are you know what you want and how to get it. Virgo is all about discernment, but be careful not to take it too far. Perfectionism can come as a detriment, especially when you project it onto your romantic interests (and yourself). The twins explain that you'd be well suited for a stylish career field such as fashion, and add that your biggest pitfall is control issues and over-the-top standards.
Lilith in Libra
With Lilith embodying the scales of Libra, balance is important to you—but it can also be a struggle to attain. As much as you may want to be the perfect partner, you also want to remain true to yourself. The twins recommend focusing on your own identity and avoiding losing yourself in a partnership. They also warn against looking at your relationships through rose-colored glasses.
Lilith in Scorpio
Now, Lilith doesn't actually have a ruling sign, but the twins note that some astrologers believe Lilith to be associated with Scorpio. After all, Scorpio is associated with all things dark and mysterious, including sex and death. Major Lilith energy there, so Lilith in Scorpio does feel at home, and she amplifies your seductive and psychic side with this placement. The twins advise using this energy wisely, as you can cause destruction if you're not careful.
Lilith in Sagittarius
Lilith in Sagittarius can lead to a degree of hedonism without remorse. Sagittarius generally likes to experience things, and with Lilith there, you can be inclined to overindulge without limit. This can wind up having a negative impact on your health, so avoiding excess is a good idea, according to the twins. They recommend being patient when things get "boring," and thinking before you speak.
Lilith in Capricorn
Capricorn loves achievement and status, and with Lilith there, the twins say you'll thrive on reaching those new heights. Be mindful of an obsession with power, and even being attracted to "successful" people without seeing who they really are. The twins add that you probably have power couple fantasies—but they advise keeping professional business out of the bedroom.
Lilith in Aquarius
Lilith in Aquarius is a true rebel, according to the twins. You're an old soul with a visionary spirit who likes to do things your way. Nothing wrong with being yourself, of course, but you may feel like a bit of an outsider sometimes. Freedom comes at a cost, after all—but it doesn't have to be a bad thing. When empowered, you feel at home anywhere and everywhere and attract unique people and relationships.
Lilith in Pisces
With Lilith in Pisces, you're lost in a dream world of your own (during the day and night). The twins note you enjoy your fantasy world more than reality, thanks to your vivid imagination. Because of this, make sure you see people for who they are rather than projecting a fantasy onto them. You can be particularly sensitive to substances and prone to addiction, they add, but grounding practices can keep you centered, and you may even have healing gifts.
The bottom line.
Astrology can tell us so much about ourselves, from how we can find more joy to who we're compatible with. And in the case of Lilith, it can tell us which areas need to be empowered and balanced, so we can embrace every side of ourselves—even the shadow ones.
