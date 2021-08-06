This Astrology Point Reveals Deep, Dark Desires: Here's How To Calculate Yours

The Black Moon Lilith, also sometimes called the dark moon, is the point along the moon's orbit when it's farthest from Earth. As the AstroTwins explain, unlike the planets and asteroids in your birth chart, Lilith isn't actually a material thing.

There are a few origin stories for the character of Lilith, with most relating back to the Garden of Eden in Hebrew mythology. According to the AstroTwins, Lilith was Adam's first wife but because she was an empowered and sexually liberated woman, she didn't tolerate being Adam's inferior.

Refusing to submit, she left the garden, and while she may have been considered somewhat of a troublemaker, many now look at her as a powerful force for autonomy, liberation, and freedom—particularly from patriarchy. The twins add some also believe her to be the daughter of Hecate, goddess of witchcraft.

So what does your Lilith placement mean in astrology? The twins like to call her your "inner B.I.T.C.H." —Being In Total Control Of Herself. She's connected to your inner shadow but also the areas where you put your foot down, set boundaries, and express anger.

Lilith also relates to your inner authority, sensuality, and sexuality, as well as how you choose (or don't choose) to go against the grain and defy norms. She can reveal your unique sensual nature and seductive powers, as well as other parts of yourself you may not always be willing to express.

Your Lilith sign can make you feel exposed or empowered, depending on how confident and self-directed you are. And when uncontrolled, Lilith can also reveal your obsessive or destructive tendencies.