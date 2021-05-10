The dark moon is the waning crescent moon right before the new moon. "It's also called the balsamic phase of the new moon," explain mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins. It's referred to ask "dark" because it's barely visible, and not reflecting much light at all back to Earth—plus it's a time many of us will be feeling dark as well.

The ancient Greeks and Babylonians divided the lunar cycle into 30 segments, and Indians still do today. The last phase or segment is the dark moon, and the Greeks associated it with Hecate, a goddess of dark places. Hecate was often associated with ghosts and sorcery.

The dark moon in India is associated with the goddess Kali, thought to be the most terrifying goddess. She is the goddess of time, doomsday, and death—which makes sense, given this phase is the last of the lunar cycle.