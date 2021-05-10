As the AstroTwins note, the lunar cycle is 29.5 days long, so the dark moon, then, occurs once within a lunar cycle, every 29.5 days. They're not particularly rare, or at least, not any rarer than any other moon phase. The waning crescent phase lasts about six days; however, the dark moon is thought to be the final moments of the waning crescent phase. So, depending on whether you were looking with a telescope or the naked eye, you could see (and potentially feel the effects of) the dark moon anywhere from one day to three days before the moon is new.