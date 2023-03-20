We are moving into the spring equinox, Passover, and Easter—all of which represent renewal and rebirth. And each one, in its own way, talks about freedom. Ask yourself, Where am I still held in bondage? Is it your own critical voice? Financial debt? Need for outside approval? Addictions to intensity including your cell phone, social media, and email? Now is the time to make changes.

Make a paper airplane. Now think of what holds you back and keeps you stuck. Symbolically place everything on this plane—you can write words, paste on stickers, or paint signs and symbols on the plane. Take your time.

Then go outside and let it go…freely releasing it to source. Say out loud, "I release and let go," and know that it is done.

(When you finish the ritual, make sure to pick up the airplane and recycle.)