6 Rituals To Kick Off The Spring Season & The Astrological New Year
The Earth is shrugging off the last vestige of winter as we move into the spring equinox. This is a time of year when people around the world celebrate the possibility of new growth and fresh beginnings, and as the beginning of the astrological year, many consider this the true start to the new year.
It's a time to celebrate rites of passage by doing special rituals to welcome in the vernal equinox—another name for the spring equinox—which comes from the Latin word vernare, "to bloom."
Here are some of my favorite rituals to help you move into the energy of hope and renewal.
Nature’s facial:
One of my favorite legends says that if you bathe your face in the early-morning dew of spring, you will have beauty all year long. Get up early one morning and try it!
Thank Mother Nature for sharing her magical elixir with you, then repeat both of the following phrases three times:
- I love and honor myself
- I am becoming the best version of myself
Spring clean your soul:
Take a bath or a shower with sea salt. Symbolically wash your hands, feet, and body three times to represent clearing the mind, body, and soul. Call in the power of water and make a prayer to release anything you are holding on to that is creating lack or limitations of any kind.
When you are finished, dry yourself off and tie a red string around your wrist. Wear until it falls off, symbolizing your new path of balance, joy, love, and health.
Notice how much lighter you feel. Feel the difference in the energy in your home and watch how your life will change. To complete this, purify your space by smudging with herbs of you choice, opening all the windows and letting the fresh air in.
Scented gemstones for spring:
Aries is the first sign of the astrological year and begins our spring season, so why not create a magical bowl of scented gemstones to strengthen these qualities in your life? Think of essences associated with spring: enterprising, spontaneous, daring, active, courageous, and energetic.
You can use jasper, garnet, ruby, diamond, amethyst, aquamarine, carnelian, topaz, or clear quartz crystals and anoint them with clove, coriander, frankincense, neroli, or pine (or make up your own blend). Breathe in the aroma to strengthen the Aries fire within you.
Give a wish:
In her book Magical Gardens, the late spiritual activist and poet Patricia Monaghan suggests writing wishes for the season on ribbons, then using the ribbons to tie bouquets of flowers. I love to do this and give the flowers to friends—and even strangers—I meet at this time of year. As I do, I’m reminded of the early peace marches in New York, where we gave out daffodils to strangers as a sign of peace and hope for the world.
Ritual for freedom:
We are moving into the spring equinox, Passover, and Easter—all of which represent renewal and rebirth. And each one, in its own way, talks about freedom. Ask yourself, Where am I still held in bondage? Is it your own critical voice? Financial debt? Need for outside approval? Addictions to intensity including your cell phone, social media, and email? Now is the time to make changes.
Make a paper airplane. Now think of what holds you back and keeps you stuck. Symbolically place everything on this plane—you can write words, paste on stickers, or paint signs and symbols on the plane. Take your time.
Then go outside and let it go…freely releasing it to source. Say out loud, "I release and let go," and know that it is done.
(When you finish the ritual, make sure to pick up the airplane and recycle.)
Eat your dreams:
Sit quietly holding some edible seeds (i.e. sunflower or pumpkin).
Become aware that each seed between your hands holds potential life. Imagine that within each seed is the resource you require to create a life of health, wealth, and love.
Visualize your dreams and goals being nourished blessed and protected by the elemental powers of the goddess of spring and know that new life will begin.
Repeat the following:
- Here I plant my dreams.
- Here I set my wish.
- And I will it
- Let it be.
Now, eat the seats and know they are being assimilated into your energy field. If you choose not to eat them, you can leave the container of seeds on your altar, then plant them in a garden or toss them to the birds.
The takeaway.
Remember, symbols are the language of the soul, and ritual speaks that language fluently. As we welcome in the spring equinox, brushing off winter's chill, allow the feeling of this fresh start to awaken your soul and cleanse your spirit.
