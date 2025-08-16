This Week's Horoscope Brings The Start Of Virgo Season—Here's What To Know
Virgo Season begins on Friday, August 22
Enjoy a few more days of high-key glamour because by Friday, you’ll be ready to get back to basics. As the Sun waves goodbye to the high-drama of Leo and enters meticulous Virgo, it casts a healthy glow on our late-summer affairs.
Clean living is the new flex, especially after a month of Leo’s indulgent hedonism. In preparation for September’s back-to-everything bustle, lean into this earth sign’s efficiency to get life organized and systematized. Whether it’s decluttering your space or fine-tuning your digital tools, give every corner of your life a thorough once-over.
Don’t spend all your time folding laundry and wiping down surfaces, though. Outdoorsy Virgo season beckons you into sunshine for bike rides to the beach, yoga in the park, and sunset pickleball tournaments.
Virgo’s green ethos also inspires conscious consumerism; Look for brands that are environmentally focused, sustainably sourced, and have fair labor practices. Savor the harvest of fresh, locally sourced produce, each bite packed with vitality-boosting nutrients.
The first of two back-to-back new moons in Virgo arrives on Saturday, August 23 (2:07AM; 0°23’)
Forget about blessing any messes this weekend. Saturday’s new moon in Virgo—the first of a rare, back-to-back pair in 2025—sends us into efficiency overload. It's time to sort, file, organize, systematize—and energize.
Reduce space by decluttering both your physical and virtual environments. Those distracting piles and unchecked messages take up a lot of psychic energy, even when you're worrying about when to get them done. Chip away at them by devoting a daily block of time for clearing the slate.
With this new moon squaring Uranus in Gemini, you may need to pull back from distractions in order to get the job done. If that means temporarily hiding a few apps and muting threads, so be it.
Since wellness is Virgo's domain, use this lunar launch to get a fitness routine in motion. Could your meals be healthier, your sleep more sanctified? Feather your nest with everything you need to keep your body humming like a well-oiled machine—from a fridge full of fresh produce, snacks like raw almonds in the pantry, and an essential oil diffuser on your nightstand.
The follow-up new moon will arrive on September 21 as a galvanizing solar eclipse. The healthy habits you begin now could a bumper crop in a month.
The Sun square Uranus in Gemini this Sunday—chaos alert!
Do your very best to remain solution-oriented today. As the Sun in meticulous Virgo squares off with wrench-throwing Uranus in Gemini, control issues may flare while rebellious actions could escalate tensions.
This biannual clash tends to heighten ego battles and power struggles, prompting quick, unconsidered reactions. With Uranus playing devil’s advocate in Gemini, contrarian attitudes can make it impossible to align around anything.
Thanks to the flaw-finding Virgo Sun, nitpicking can intensify, leading to standoffs. Aim to be a problem solver in the face of any discord. If that’s not possible, call a timeout until early next week when the skies are more agreeable.