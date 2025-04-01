Advertisement
This Month Features Mercury & Venus Retrograde Wrap-Ups — So We Can Finally Move Forward
We're not in the old paradigm anymore!
April 2025 ushers in a powerful shift as Neptune, planet of dreams and divinity, begins its long voyage through trailblazing Aries that began on March 30. This Neptune-in-Aries transit, which will last until 2038 (and last happened from 1861 to '75) initiates a soul-deep call to lead with purpose, even if the path isn't fully clear yet.
The month opens shrouded in a lingering retrograde fog—thanks to March's Mercury and Venus backspins—which slowly lifts over the first two weeks. As Mercury ends its retrograde on April 7 and Venus on the 12th, conflicts find closure, grudges soften, and delayed decisions finally move forward.
The emotional weather reaches a peak moment midmonth, at the April 12 Libra full moon. Despite Libra being in the sign of peace and harmony, the moon locks into a tense T-square with fiery Mars in Cancer and the Sun-Chiron duo in Aries. The cosmic kerfuffle could activate old wounds and protective reflexes. Should you fight for peace or avoid conflict? Navigating these moonbeams could take extra work.
When Taurus season arrives on April 19, the atmosphere steadies, inviting you to root into what's real and rebuild on solid ground. But the calm doesn't last forever: A disruptive Mars-Pluto opposition on April 26 stirs up power struggles and underhanded moves. Luckily, the Taurus new moon sweeps in for a fresh start the next day, kicking off what might be the first period of predictability we've experienced all year. (No promises, though!)
Let this be your reminder—true stability isn't about avoiding change; it's about learning how to stay grounded in any conditions. Keep reading for more highlights of the month ahead!
The first Mercury retrograde of 2025 ends on April 7
For the first week of the month, messenger planet Mercury finishes its backstroke through Pisces's murky waters, where it's been swimming since March 29 (and in Aries since March 15). Watch for emotions overtaking your better senses.
Once Mercury is back on track, moving direct on April 7, the chronic misunderstandings that disrupted your early spring can pave the way to healing reconciliations. Contracts that were held up in red tape could finally move into the negotiation (and signing!) phase.
But don't lose the important message this retrograde taught about the pitfalls of skimming the surface—instead of finding out what lies beneath. Even if you learned this in a tough-love kind of way, you can spring forward with a new resolve to slow down, get every question answered, and read the fine print. Mercury powers forward through intuitive Pisces until April 16.
The April 12 Libra full moon casts nets for plus-ones
Birds of a feather might just stay together forever under the light of the April 12 Libra full moon. Libra is the sign of partnerships. If you're still searching for your perfect plus-one, cast a wider net.
This full moon gets a buddy pass from global Jupiter in Gemini, which could magnetize interest from a far-flung locale. Since Jupiter is the galactic gambler, you might as well make "nothing ventured, nothing gained" your mantra!
If you've been at odds with your person, these diplomatic moonbeams set the stage for a productive dialogue. The only catch? Feisty Mars in Cancer is squaring la luna, so go in softly to avoid riling up anyone's defense mechanisms.
Need to rebalance the load with a collaborator? Fair-minded Libra reminds us that an "even split" is different for everyone.
Venus retrograde ends April 12, and your fantasy begins
Blame delayed spring fever on romantic Venus retrograde since March 1. Here's hoping you made it through relatively unscathed: free from bad romances, bad haircuts, and any other bad decisions in the interpersonal realm.
Venus corrects course on April 12, powering forward through poetic Pisces until April 30 and ushering in a romantic uprising. All the world's a fantasy novel while Venus floats through the sign of the spring-fevered Fish.
While you're at it, spice up your social life with a spiritual element. A little woo goes a long way when it comes to forming lasting bonds.
Color outside love's lines when Mars enters Leo on April 18
Red-hot Mars struts back into Leo on April 18, escalating drama and elevating luxury. What's the fun of having all the toys unless you have people to play with? With Mars in this magnanimous realm, sharing is caring, and spoiling the ones you love is even better.
No matter your relationship status, invite in a romantic renaissance by developing a more playful spirit. How can you pump up the passion with your love interest? Doing the same thing over and over only yields expected results. Daring Mars wants you to color outside those lines and give new tactics a try.
Taurus season begins April 19, puts focus on stability
Four dynamic weeks of Aries season wrap April 19, when we move from fire to earth energy and welcome four weeks of Taurus season.
Passionate Aries ignited your drive, and now Taurus, the steadfast Bull, helps you channel that energy into achieving your goals. It's time to refine those raw ideas and set wheels in motion.
Reminder! Taurus isn't all work and no play; this zodiac sign also has a taste for finer things. So, while you're busy moving and shaking, don't forget to sprinkle some luxury. The beauty of Taurus season is finding the balance between indulgence and practicality.
Practical magic arrives with the April 29 Taurus new moon
Practical magic is in the air—no wand needed! Thanks to a potent new supermoon in Taurus on April 29, you'll easily strike a balance between the sensual and the sensible.
If life has felt unstable, this is your opportunity to reground yourself. Taurus encourages a slow, steady approach to achieving your goals without sacrificing beauty or quality.
Keeping a level head may take a little effort, though, since the April 29 Taurus new moon gets caught in a three-way struggle (T-square) with stormy Pluto in Aquarius and feisty Mars in Leo. As you map your trajectory, don't get caught up in the compare-and-despair trap. The only approval ratings that matter now are your own.
The second Venus-in-Aries cycle is a personal reclamation
Magnetic Venus zips back into fiery and self-determined Aries for the second time this year on April 29. You'll have ample opportunities to right any wrongs that disrupted your love life during the spring 2025 Venus retrograde.
Harness the autonomous energy of Aries and declare the next four weeks of this Venus-in-Aries transit (until June 6) a personal reclamation. Get obsessed with a hobby, and guard your "me time." The person who's been taking you for granted could swiftly wake up and realize your value.