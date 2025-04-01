When Taurus season arrives on April 19, the atmosphere steadies, inviting you to root into what's real and rebuild on solid ground. But the calm doesn't last forever: A disruptive Mars-Pluto opposition on April 26 stirs up power struggles and underhanded moves. Luckily, the Taurus new moon sweeps in for a fresh start the next day, kicking off what might be the first period of predictability we've experienced all year. (No promises, though!)