Advertisement
This Week's Horoscope Brings A Powerful Chance To Actualize Your Goals
Love planet Venus sidles up to seductive Pluto for the third time this year
The third time's the charm? On Tuesday, May 6, Venus in fearless Aries makes its final sextile (a friendly 60-degree angle) to transformational Pluto in Aquarius—a rare three-parter that began last February 4, before Venus turned retrograde.
What has shifted since then in your relationships, values, or sense of power in connection? This final pass brings clarity and closure, helping you integrate lessons around autonomy, intimacy, and desire.
Venus in Aries urges bold self-expression, while Pluto in Aquarius supports deeper alignment with people who support your evolution. Whether you've been renegotiating boundaries, reviving a creative collaboration, or redefining what partnership means altogether, this is a moment to lock in the upgrades.
Attractions can be intense now—but it's mutual respect and emotional honesty that will make it stick. If a dynamic has become more balanced or a passion project has taken root, you're right where you need to be. Trust the new shape that it's all taking.
Keep it real! Messenger Mercury settles into no-nonsense Taurus from Saturday until May 25
Run them through stress tests and see which ones have the potential to go the distance—and, ideally, be profitable. Then get down to brass tacks. Crunch the numbers, plot a few action steps, and carve out dedicated hours to methodically work through the details.
This granular effort can feel agonizing in moments, but stick with it. You could save yourself hours of time, not to mention precious resources, by doing advanced planning.
With Mother's Day happening on May 11, lean into this traditional energy to plan a celebration that's both meaningful and luxe.