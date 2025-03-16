Advertisement
Hello, Spring! Here's What's In Store For The First Week Of The Astrological New Year
The sun & Neptune meet up in dreamy Pisces for the last time in our lives this Wednesday
The sun and Neptune come together in ethereal Pisces, turning the world into an enchanted forest for the day. Under this once-per-year spell, you can readily access—and manifest—dreams that have been buried in your psyche.
Find time to step back from the noise and do some creative visualization along with some spiritual reflection. Wherever possible, reshuffle your schedule to prioritize projects that can be done while in “flow state.” This is a day to lead with vision and let practicalities take a backseat.
What’s even more history-making here? After teaming up here since 2012, this is the final time these two heavenly bodies will unite for the annual “Neptune cazimi” in Neptune’s home sign of Pisces.
Starting in 2026, the cazimi takes place during Aries season with the sun and the dreamy planet in the ram’s realm, shifting our dreamscape in a new direction. Enjoy this Wednesday for off-the-charts visioning, brainstorming, and creativity. There won’t be another day like this for 165 years!
Aries Season begins with the equinox on Thursday, March 20 (5:01 AM ET)
Happy Astrological New Year! The spring equinox marks the start of Aries season each year, refreshing our cosmic calendar in Tropical (Western) astrology. As the sun catapults into this passionate, adventurous zodiac sign, it’s no wonder we all feel too restless to be cooped up indoors.
Don’t think twice. Grab a jacket, then get outside for springtime bike rides and pickleball dates. Dial up the excitement in your life and love affairs by pushing the envelope a little. Tis the season for artfully mismatched patterns and shameless PDA.
But keep a steady hand: Aries’ fiery spirit can ignite people’s competitive and self-centered sides. Set your sights on your ambitions, but make sure to share the glory with the people who help you rise to the top.
With both Mercury and Venus retrograde in this cycle, navigating this season comes with its challenges. Keep selfish tendencies in check and curb your impatience, ensuring you don't burn out before you achieve your fullest shine.
Saturday’s waning quarter moon in Capricorn brings receipts from last week’s lunar eclipse
Enough deliberating; it’s time to take charge. Today's waning quarter moon in commanding Capricorn sharpens your focus on long-term goals and ushers in a refreshing wave of productivity.
Last week’s total lunar eclipse in Virgo performed a “life audit” on us all and may have illuminated a few tough but unavoidable facts. If you haven’t quite gotten around to dealing with matters yet, consider this quarter moon your cue to take the reins.
In wise, pragmatic Capricorn, this lunar lift advises you to move beyond the binary of right versus wrong. Focus on solutions and figure out what you can improve going forward. A solid plan could emerge today, perhaps one that involves hiring experts or reaching out to a mentor figure.
Venus cazimi! Venus retrograde turns “invisible” on Saturday, wiping the slate clean in love
It’s a pivotal moment for love as the sun and Venus retrograde converge in Aries, marking an inferior conjunction (and cazimi) that occurs once every 584 days during the mid-phase of every Venus retrograde cycle.
Much like a new moon, you can think of this as a 'new Venus'—a time to reset your romantic narratives as if the sky has gone dark and the slate is wiped clean. Consider celebrating this moment by setting up a love altar adorned with symbols of your ideal romance or releasing past grievances through a burning ritual.
Starting today, Venus disappears from the evening skies, reemerging as a brilliant morning star within a week, heralding a new dawn for love and beauty. Using this metaphorically, what would you like to put to bed when it comes to love? And, uh, who might you finally want to lure into your bed?
Reflect and write it down, so your vision of love can rise strong and clear after Venus turns direct again on April 12. Until then, keep your mind wide open to possibilities as you parse through what (and possibly who) should stay and what or who should go.