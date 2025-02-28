Skip to Content
Spirituality

March's Horoscope Isn't Looking Too Romantic–But These 3 Signs Might Be In Luck

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
February 28, 2025
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Kristin Rogers Photography / Stocksy
February 28, 2025

In case you missed it, March has a lot in store astrologically. We have the Astrological New Year and the spring equinox, marking the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere. Not to mention, eclipse season begins, and Neptune is moving into Aries for the first time in 150 years.

But let's be honest, what we really want to know is how these things will impact our love lives. With Venus retrograde in the mix, March is looking a bit iffy—but these three zodiac signs might be in luck.

P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign, rising sign, and Venus sign.

1.

Aries

Retrogrades tend to get a bad reputation, but Venus is still in your sign, Aries. You'll be especially magnetic right now, and you may find yourself the object of others' attraction.

Remember, retrogrades can bring exes back around, so you may even have old flames coming out of the woodworks. Remember not to be too hasty, but there's nothing wrong with enjoying the extra attention.

With the solar eclipse landing in your first house of self and identity on March 13, you should definitely start planning a special evening with your S.O. if you're boo-ed up, or a night out to meet people if you're single.

Should you spark a new flame this month, just remember to take things slow. That's not typically your strong suit, but it would behoove you to exercise patience until Venus goes direct.

2.

Aquarius

If you even care, Aquarius, this could be a lucky month in love for you. Despite Venus' backspin in feisty Aries, it's activating your third house of local networks and neighborhoods.

We might associate Venus retrogrades with relationship doom, but it can also make us reconsider things in new ways. Under this transit, it's possible that someone you already know suddenly becomes more interesting or attractive to you.

Not to mention, Jupiter recently went direct in Gemini, AKA your fifth house of passion, flirting, and romance. You tend to take a casual and cool approach to love, but between Venus retrograde and Jupiter in loquacious Gemini, maybe it's time to switch things up. In fact, the March 13 lunar eclipse in Virgo will double down on these transformative effects, as it activates your eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and rebirth.

Whether you're single or taken, this month offers you a chance to improve your love life as a whole.

3.

Sagittarius

Feeling flirty, Sagittarius? Even with Venus retrograde in Aries, the planet of love can't help but amp up your fifth house of passion, romance, and joy. You've never been one to shy away from a challenge, and finding love (or deepening existing love) during Venus retrograde is par for the course for you.

With the March 13 lunar eclipse in Virgo activating your tenth house of career, you may have realizations around work-life balance and how your job is supporting—or hindering—your relationship.

Eclipses can be intense, but they are also pathways to transformation, and that includes transforming your intimate life.

Speaking of, Mars is in Cancer, which is literally your eighth house of intimacy and transformation. The energy surrounding you this month is encouraging uninhibited love and softening into sweetness and deeper connection. Embrace it!

The takeaway

If you're not an Aries, Aquarius, or Sagittarius, have no fear. There's always the possibility for every zodiac sign to find love, but understanding the astrological forecast of the month can help us navigate what's in store.

