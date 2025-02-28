Not to mention, Jupiter recently went direct in Gemini, AKA your fifth house of passion, flirting, and romance. You tend to take a casual and cool approach to love, but between Venus retrograde and Jupiter in loquacious Gemini, maybe it's time to switch things up. In fact, the March 13 lunar eclipse in Virgo will double down on these transformative effects, as it activates your eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and rebirth.