Gemini Season Is In Full Swing & Change Is In The Air—Here's Your Monthly Horoscope
Venus glides into earthy Taurus (one of its two home signs) on June 6, inviting us to touch grass and reconnect with our kindness, even if the world is out of sync with that.
The headline news arrives just a few days later. On June 9, abundant Jupiter begins a yearlong stay in heartfelt Cancer, stirring powerful themes around home, family and belonging. Jupiter is “exalted” in Cancer, meaning this is one of its favorite signs to visit. This will mark a powerful shift as Jupiter wraps a year in Gemini, its sign of “detriment” or “debilitation,” an uncomfortable fit.
As optimistic and global Jupiter settles into familial Cancer, you may seek summer adventures closer to home, or perhaps discover a new “home away from home” in a place you visit. For the many people around the world, including in this country, who’ve lost their homes through illegal deportations, war, and economic strife, here’s our fervent wish that Jupiter in Cancer brings healing and justice.
Whether you're reconnecting with your roots or building new ones, this month is all about creating spaces—literal and emotional—that nourish your spirit.
Pride Month takes on a deeper meaning under these skies, encouraging us to celebrate identity, chosen family, and the freedom to fully be ourselves. When Father’s Day arrives on June 15, Jupiter’s journey through Cancer reminds us to honor the caregivers—of every gender—who’ve shown up with strength and heart.
But don’t hunker too far into that shell! On June 11, the Sagittarius full moon dares us to take bold leaps beyond our comfort zones, especially as its audacity is fueled by the firepower of Mars in courageous Leo. Tap into this boldness in the first half of the month. On June 17, Mars moves into earth-sign Virgo until August 7, and shifts our efforts toward practical progress and holistic well-being.
The Sun moves into Cancer on the 20th, in sync with the summer solstice, illuminating the joys of nurturing others—and being nurtured in return. For the next four weeks, home is where the heart and the heat is.
The cosmic crown jewel? June 24’s "Day of Miracles," when the Sun and Jupiter align in Cancer, amplifying healing, hope, and home-grown abundance. Just one day later, the Cancer new moon helps us hit refresh on our most cherished bonds.
Looking for a new place to call home or to refresh your current nest? By the end of the month, your space could be feeling a lot more sacred.
June 2025 transit dates & highlights
Venus in Taurus: June 6 to July 4
Slow down, soak in. Sweet, slow-burning sensuality takes the lead as Venus returns to her home sign of Taurus on June 6. In this position, the planet of love and luxury is most grounded. You're invited to taste, touch, and fully feel your way through the Venus in Taurus transit.
Expect your senses to come alive under this earthy influence. Think: velvet textures, home-cooked meals, sunset walks, and the heady scent of blooming flowers. Taurus doesn’t rush love—or pleasure. It lingers, luxuriates, and leans into what feels real.
In relationships, Venus in Taurus encourages deeper roots. This isn’t about fleeting chemistry or fiery flings. It’s the slow dance toward trust, loyalty, and lasting connection.
Jupiter in Cancer: June 9 to June 30, 2026
Coming home. On June 9, expansive Jupiter dives into soulful Cancer for the first time since 2014, launching a yearlong journey through the sign of home, roots, and emotional connection.
Jupiter is “exalted” in Cancer—this is one of its strongest placements—so its impact won’t be subtle. Think tidal waves of empathy, a renewed desire to belong, and a craving for safety and family.
This transit turns the spotlight on everything domestic, from your living space to your inner sanctuary. You might feel called to nest and nurture or even uproot in the name of finding a place that truly feels like home. Real estate may boom under this influence, but the deeper invitation is to define what "home" really means to you.
Family bonds—chosen or biological—also come into sharper focus. Reconnect with relatives across the miles or explore ancestral heritage. With Jupiter’s enterprising flair, home-based businesses and income opportunities rooted in care, healing, or hospitality are primed to flourish.
Full moon in Sagittarius: June 11
Go big, get bold! On June 11 (3:44AM EDT; 20º39'), the year’s only Sagittarius full moon arrives. Under this lunar light, modesty takes a back seat to momentum. It’s time to dream bigger, leap further, and explore past the edges of what’s familiar.
With red-hot Mars in dynamic sync, this lunation supercharges your courage—and your cravings. Whether it’s an actual passport stamp or a metaphorical leap, this full moon dares you to follow the call of something wilder, riskier, and meaningful.
The key is discernment: what’s a smart stretch versus a high-stakes gamble? If you’ve been playing small, this lunation is your nudge to say yes to the next chapter—especially if it leads someplace new.
Mars in Virgo: June 17 to August 6
Get ready to streamline and sharpen. Starting June 17, energizer Mars powers into meticulous Virgo, launching a six-week sprint of structure, systems, and self-improvement.
This isn’t about flashy moves—it’s about refining what’s already in motion. Mars in Virgo is the cosmic project manager, urging you to turn scattered ideas into solid plans, complete with calendars, checklists, and follow-through. Efficiency becomes a love language.
Health and well-being also take center stage. Whether you’re rebooting your diet, optimizing your workflow, or decluttering your mental space, this transit offers both motivation and discipline. Think sustainable, not extreme, though: Virgo’s high standards can slip into hypercriticism, especially with blunt Mars at the wheel.
Sun in Cancer: June 20 to July 22
The Sun slips into tender Cancer on June 20, marking the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere—the longest day of the year and the official start of Cancer season.
For the next month, emotional connection takes precedence over hustle. Cancer season invites you to soften, nurture, and reconnect to what feels like home. Create spaces that soothe and support, whether you’re nesting solo or hosting your inner circle.
Feelings may run deeper than usual—and they might show up unannounced. But rather than tuck them away, let them breathe. Honest check-ins, cathartic voice notes, or simply spending time with people who get you can be deeply restorative during Cancer season.
Sun-Jupiter Cazimi (The Day of Miracles): June 24
Circle this one: the annual Sun-Jupiter conjunction "cazimi" (also known as the "Day of Miracles") is June 24. This year, it’s especially heartfelt, as the cosmic optimists align in nurturing Cancer for the first time in over a decade.
Under this rare and radiant cazimi—when Jupiter sits in the heart of the Sun—waves of hope, generosity, and soulful connection wash over us. If you've been manifesting a new home, healing a family rift, or calling in emotional security, this is a powerful day to plant those seeds or see them bloom.
Cancer energy brings the miracles close to the chest: think homes, chosen families, emotional safety, and financial foundations. Something you’ve longed for may appear—and while it might look quiet on the surface, it could shift everything underneath.
This is also an auspicious moment to share your light. Reach out, uplift someone, or simply let yourself believe again. Jupiter expands what it touches. The Sun illuminates. Together, they remind you: the heart is a powerful compass!
New Moon in Cancer: June 25
Sacred spaces, soulful bonds: On June 25 (6:31 AM EDT; 4º07'), the year’s only Cancer new moon invites a heartfelt reset—one that begins at home and ripples through your closest connections.
This lunar moment turns the spotlight inward. Who’s truly in your corner? If your social world’s been too sprawling, this is your chance to refine the guest list—emotionally and literally. Pour into the people who really show up for you. Celebrate them, support them, and maybe even gather them around a table for some family-style connection.
And don’t underestimate the power of water right now—beach weekends, lake swims, or just long baths could be your ultimate recharge! It is summer, after all!