How To Use Astrology To Actually Optimize Creativity & Manifestation

One of the most important things to know here is that manifesting is related to Jupiter. When someone has a “prominently placed” Jupiter in their birth chart—or a lot of Sagittarius, the sign ruled by Jupiter—they are a naturally good manifestor. They still probably cannot manifest major things that aren’t part of their soul’s plan, but they will be good at manifesting small to bigger things they need or want along the way.

“Prominently placed” Jupiter means that Jupiter is on one of the chart angles. (The ascendant or AC, descendant or DC, midheaven or MC, and imum coeli or IC), next to the sun or moon, or conjunct the north/south node. Jupiter in trine or conjunction with mystical Neptune or benefic Venus also supports manifestation. (Speaking of, here's a refresher on aspects in astrology if you need to brush up.)

Without one of the above Jupiter placements in your birth chart, you still may be an intermittently good manifestor in rotating areas of life, depending on what Jupiter is doing in your progressed or transit chart (charts used for predictions). Jupiter moves through approximately one sign (and one house) per year by transit. During that year, the person will be better able to manifest and receive blessings and synchronicities in the areas of life represented by the house and sign Jupiter is transiting.

For example, Jupiter is currently transiting through Aries, which falls in different houses in everyone’s birth charts. In that house (area of life) for approximately one year, someone is more likely to manifest significant opportunities or blessings. If this happens in the 10th house, for example, there may be professional opportunities. If it’s in the fourth house, someone may move or buy a home. Aries has to do with starting things and asserting oneself, so intentions related to those themes are more likely to be realized (for everyone) during the coming year (since May 11, 2022).

Because the north node relates to destiny, its movement by transit influences specific events connected to our purpose. The house that the transiting north node is in shows the area of life that is your karmic focus right now, spending one and a half years in each house. When north node contacts birth planets, opportunities manifest.

Additionally, the north/south node’s connections to Jupiter or Neptune (transiting nodes conjunct or trine birth Jupiter/Neptune, or transiting Jupiter/Neptune conjunct or trine birth nodes), specifically, can reveal definite destiny-aligned intentions. The moon (progressed, transit, and birth) and Venus (progressed, transit, and birth) can also aid and predict various manifestations, synchronicities, and blessings.