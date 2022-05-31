How To Use Astrology To Actually Optimize Creativity & Manifestation

For example, Jupiter is currently transiting through Aries, which falls in different houses in everyone's birth charts. In that house (area of life) for approximately one year, someone is more likely to manifest significant opportunities or blessings. If this happens in the 10th house, for example, there may be professional opportunities. If it's in the fourth house, someone may move or buy a home. Aries has to do with starting things and asserting oneself, so intentions related to those themes are more likely to be realized (for everyone) during the coming year (since May 11, 2022).