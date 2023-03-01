Steezy is one of the best dance apps for hip-hop dance workouts. Featuring over 1,500 classes taught by upwards of 150 instructors, this app brings the dance studio right to your home, creating an unrivaled video experience. Each tutorial includes a loop-move function (which allows you to replay one part of the choreography repeatedly as you practice), camera mode (to dance alongside the teacher as you watch), and speed control (slow or speed up the video as you please).

This app has been downloaded over 1 million times and currently boasts a 4.8 average rating. One happy customer calls it a “dream come true,” writing, “I remember when I was younger, and I went to a few dance studios but felt embarrassed and self-conscious about not being as flexible/cool and unable to pick up choreography as quickly as others. With STEEZY, you can build the blocks at your own pace and adjust speed, loop and repeat, and switch views to see all angles (much needed for someone not coordinated like me). I’ve been exercising daily with different dance workouts and learning choreography at home, and I am so in love! It has such a good variety of styles to choose from. The instructors are cool! I highly recommend this app to anyone who wants to learn to dance!”

Although Steezy has plenty of glowing reviews, some customers mention that the app sometimes lags or loads videos slowly. If you run into this issue, make sure your connection is strong and your app version is up to date.