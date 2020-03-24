Why Hobbies Are More Important Than Ever & How To Start One Right Now

Before we can make any changes, we need to analyze our current habits. In a compassionate, curious way, reflect on how you usually spend your downtime: Do you try to fill it answering emails? Or do you turn off right when you get home and immediately zone out on the couch? Neither of these habits is "right" or "wrong," but it's important to get a feel for them so you can understand where the shift needs to happen.

For example, up until last year, my fiancé and I didn't think we had time for creative hobbies. Our schedules were packed, and the "free" time we did have, we spent putting it back into our work. Even though we both led extremely healthy lives (or so we thought), our brains were constantly on and looking for shortcuts. We ordered groceries delivered straight to our door and opted for intense HIIT-style workouts to save time. The more we could get done in a day, the better. But one day, we looked at how we were spending our downtime and realized something was missing. We didn't have a habit we simply enjoyed for pure fun.

Fast-forward and we have started a business that allows adults to build creative hobbies. Now, we refer to our old after-work habits (dozing off watching Netflix or scrolling through our phones) as "low-quality leisure." These activities made us feel drained afterward, and oftentimes we did them unconsciously. Once we had a clear understanding of how we spent our time, we could begin to take action.