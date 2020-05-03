The Best Sweatpants To Wear While Working (Or Exercising) At Home
Sweatpants have always been an athleisure staple. But now, since much of the population is spending more time indoors, sweatpants are truly having a moment (have you checked your social media feed lately?).
One of the great things about this cozy piece of loungewear is there are so many different variations to choose from—sporty, structured, super-soft, the list goes on. To curate your shopping experience, we've rounded up some of the best sweatpants you can buy right now.
Athleta Textured Brooklyn Jogger
Disguised as professional slacks, these textured joggers will be your new favorite pair of pants. The fabric is incredibly lightweight and breathable, but it's also abrasion-resistant, so no need to stress about accidental tears while you move.
Textured Brooklyn Jogger, Athleta ($98)
Aerie Sandy Fleece Cropped Sweatpant
Made from 100% cotton, these effortless sweatpants are perfect whether you're lounging at home or hitting the beach. They come in four different earthy colors, but this green hue is an mbg fave.
Sandy Fleece Cropped Sweatpants, Aerie ($40)
Nike Sportwear Essential Fleece Pants
Fashion meets function with these fleece sweatpants. Featuring a classic sportswear style, these sweats would look great post-yoga or paired with a graphic tee.
While they're loose-fitting, the unique pin tucks down the front give them an added layer of style.
Sportwear Essential Fleece Pants, Nike ($60)
CALIA by Carrie Underwood Journey Woven Pants
These lightweight joggers feature a cute cuff on the bottom, and beautiful yet breathable fabric. Plus between a drawcord and the elastic waistband, you're sure to get an optimal fit.
Journey Woven Pants, CALIA ($65)
Under Armour UA RECOVER™ Sleepwear Joggers
These pretty sweats are designed as sleepwear, but they're totally worthy of wearing all day at home. What's more, they're actually made with a mineral-infused fabric that's designed to help your muscles recover faster after a tough workout, and feel less fatigued.
UA RECOVER™ Sleepwear Joggers, Under Armour ($65)
Lululemon Align Jogger
Lululemon took their ultra-popular align leggings and created a sleek joker you can wear during a yoga flow, at home, or out and about. Featuring their smooth-as-silk Nulu fabric, you’ll never want to take these off.
Align Jogger, Lululemon ($98)
Adidas Girls Are Awesome Track Pant
That's right, tie-dye sweats! Adidas teamed up with the organization Girls Are Awesome (which focuses on promoting female representation), to create these vibrant pants.
Girls Are Awesome Track Pant, Adidas ($70)
Title Nine Staycation 2.0 Pants
These breezy pants are ideal for warmer days. Featuring a fabric with 85% recycled polyester, and UPF 50, they help protect your skin and the environment. And while they look ultra-lightweight, make no mistake, these pants are built to last.
Staycation 2.0 Pants, Title Nine ($80)
Champion Reverse Weave Boyfriend Sweatpants
It doesn't get more classic than these Champion sweats. For the ultimate sporty loungewear, try these laidback pants that strike the perfect balance of retro and modern.
Boyfriend Sweatpants, Champion ($50)
Beyond Yoga Heather Rib Fitted Jogger
These fitted joggers offer just the right amount of tailoring, so you can feel like you're actually wearing real pants. Even though they're slightly more structured, these chic joggers are made with stretchy ribbed fabric, for ultimate comfort.
Heather Rib Fitted Jogger, Beyond Yoga ($110)
Outdoor Voices Cloudknit Sweatpants
Outdoor Voices recently launched multiple pieces of athleisure with their "CloudKnit" fabric—and it may be some of the softest material you ever put on your body. These high-rise sweatpants from the collection are no exception.
Cloudknit Sweatpants, Outdoor Voices ($85)
Bombas Cotton Sweatpants
You probably know Bombas for their awesome socks—but the brand also makes ultra-comfy loungewear, including sweatpants. These breathable sweats are made with French terry cotton, and feature unique multi-colored stitching. Like with their socks, for every pair you purchase, they'll donate a pair to a homeless shelter.
Cotton Sweatpants, Bombas ($78)
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.