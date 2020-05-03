mindbodygreen

The Best Sweatpants To Wear While Working (Or Exercising) At Home

Kristine Thomason
best sweatpants

Image by Sharon Wong / Sharon Wong

May 3, 2020 — 11:30 AM

Sweatpants have always been an athleisure staple. But now, since much of the population is spending more time indoors, sweatpants are truly having a moment (have you checked your social media feed lately?).

One of the great things about this cozy piece of loungewear is there are so many different variations to choose from—sporty, structured, super-soft, the list goes on. To curate your shopping experience, we've rounded up some of the best sweatpants you can buy right now.

Athleta Textured Brooklyn Jogger

Disguised as professional slacks, these textured joggers will be your new favorite pair of pants. The fabric is incredibly lightweight and breathable, but it's also abrasion-resistant, so no need to stress about accidental tears while you move.


Textured Brooklyn Jogger, Athleta ($98)

athleta
Athleta / Athleta

Aerie Sandy Fleece Cropped Sweatpant

Made from 100% cotton, these effortless sweatpants are perfect whether you're lounging at home or hitting the beach. They come in four different earthy colors, but this green hue is an mbg fave.


Sandy Fleece Cropped Sweatpants, Aerie ($40)

aerie sweatpants
aerie / aerie

Nike Sportwear Essential Fleece Pants

Fashion meets function with these fleece sweatpants. Featuring a classic sportswear style, these sweats would look great post-yoga or paired with a graphic tee.

While they're loose-fitting, the unique pin tucks down the front give them an added layer of style.


Sportwear Essential Fleece Pants, Nike ($60)


Nike sweatpants
nike / nike

CALIA by Carrie Underwood Journey Woven Pants


These lightweight joggers feature a cute cuff on the bottom, and beautiful yet breathable fabric. Plus between a drawcord and the elastic waistband, you're sure to get an optimal fit.


Journey Woven Pants, CALIA ($65)

calia sweatpants
calia / calia

Under Armour UA RECOVER™ Sleepwear Joggers

These pretty sweats are designed as sleepwear, but they're totally worthy of wearing all day at home. What's more, they're actually made with a mineral-infused fabric that's designed to help your muscles recover faster after a tough workout, and feel less fatigued.


UA RECOVER™ Sleepwear Joggers, Under Armour ($65)

under armour sweatpants
under armour / under armour

Lululemon Align Jogger

Lululemon took their ultra-popular align leggings and created a sleek joker you can wear during a yoga flow, at home, or out and about. Featuring their smooth-as-silk Nulu fabric, you’ll never want to take these off. 


Align Jogger, Lululemon ($98)

lululemon joggers
Lululemon / Lululemon

Adidas Girls Are Awesome Track Pant

That's right, tie-dye sweats! Adidas teamed up with the organization Girls Are Awesome (which focuses on promoting female representation), to create these vibrant pants.


Girls Are Awesome Track Pant, Adidas ($70)





adidas sweatpants
adidas / adidas

Title Nine Staycation 2.0 Pants

These breezy pants are ideal for warmer days. Featuring a fabric with 85% recycled polyester, and UPF 50, they help protect your skin and the environment. And while they look ultra-lightweight, make no mistake, these pants are built to last.


Staycation 2.0 Pants, Title Nine ($80)

title 9 sweatpants
Title 9 / Title 9

Champion Reverse Weave Boyfriend Sweatpants

It doesn't get more classic than these Champion sweats. For the ultimate sporty loungewear, try these laidback pants that strike the perfect balance of retro and modern.


Boyfriend Sweatpants, Champion ($50)

champion sweatpants
champion / champion

Beyond Yoga Heather Rib Fitted Jogger

These fitted joggers offer just the right amount of tailoring, so you can feel like you're actually wearing real pants. Even though they're slightly more structured, these chic joggers are made with stretchy ribbed fabric, for ultimate comfort.


Heather Rib Fitted Jogger, Beyond Yoga ($110)

beyond yoga sweatpants
Beyond Yoga / Beyond Yoga

Outdoor Voices Cloudknit Sweatpants

Outdoor Voices recently launched multiple pieces of athleisure with their "CloudKnit" fabric—and it may be some of the softest material you ever put on your body. These high-rise sweatpants from the collection are no exception.


Cloudknit Sweatpants, Outdoor Voices ($85)

outdoor voices joggers
Outdoor Voices / Outdoor Voices

Bombas Cotton Sweatpants

You probably know Bombas for their awesome socks—but the brand also makes ultra-comfy loungewear, including sweatpants. These breathable sweats are made with French terry cotton, and feature unique multi-colored stitching. Like with their socks, for every pair you purchase, they'll donate a pair to a homeless shelter.


Cotton Sweatpants, Bombas ($78)


bombas sweatpants
Bombas / Bombas

