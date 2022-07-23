 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Breaking: 70% Of Americans Aren't Getting As Much Restorative Sleep As They Should

Breaking: 70% Of Americans Aren't Getting As Much Restorative Sleep As They Should

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman Sleeping in Bed

Image by Vladislav Muslakov / Stocksy

July 23, 2022 — 11:33 AM

We all put a lot of emphasis on how much sleep we're getting, but how often do we consider whether that sleep was actually restorative? In fact, what does "restorative sleep" truly mean? That's what a team of researchers wanted to figure out, in a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Sleep—here's what they found.

What actually is "restorative sleep" and are people really getting it?

For this study, a team of researchers wanted to come up with a definitive explanation of restorative sleep. They then analyzed the restorative sleeping scores of a large sample of American adults, in order to determine whether people are actually getting restorative sleep.

According to the team, restorative sleep can be defined as "an aspect of sleep that is indicative of the restoration of positive daytime characteristics, such as improved mood, energy, and wellbeing." Other factors at play, they note, include alertness and cognitive function.

Based on their analysis, it would appear way fewer people than originally thought are getting restorative sleep, at least in the U.S.

Just 28.1% of the subjects achieved high restorative sleep scores, meaning 71.9% did not. "Whereas, previous nationally representative data has found markers of sleep health, such as sufficient sleep duration, in two thirds of US adults, our findings indicate that less than one third of U.S. adults received high scores for restorative sleep," the study authors write.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to get more restorative sleep.

Knowing so many people aren't actually getting the most out of their nightly snooze, you might be wondering what to do about it, so allow us to offer our top sleep tips.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(330)
sleep support+

For one thing, understanding your own sleep chronotype can help you figure out what your optimal bedtime (and wake time) is, plus how to schedule your day, to suit your natural circadian rhythm. And speaking of circadian rhythm, the best way to keep it in check is by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

Along with that, it's so important to have a bedroom conducive to sleep (aka one that's quiet, dark, and cool), as well as keeping up with basic sleep hygiene like limiting blue light before bed, giving yourself plenty of time to unwind, and avoiding big meals and/or alcohol a few hours before bedtime.

With those bases covered, if you're still waking up with lower energy than you'd like, you might want to consider a quality, non-hormonal sleep supplement, such as mbg's sleep support+. The unique formula blends magnesium, jujube, and PharmaGABA®, for a supplement with ingredients proven to enhance sleep quality, support a healthy circadian rhythm, and help you fall asleep faster—all without morning grogginess.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Sleep is essential to so many aspects of our health, but according to this study, a majority of us aren't achieving restorative sleep. If you feel like you might be in that majority, these findings are one more reason to prioritize sleep hygiene, so you can wake up every day feeling your best.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(330)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(330)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Was Misdiagnosed & Dismissed By Doctors for Over 3 Years — Until This Saved Me

Shannon Kaiser
I Was Misdiagnosed & Dismissed By Doctors for Over 3 Years — Until This Saved Me
Integrative Health

These Antioxidants Are Critical For Eye & Skin Health — Are You Getting Enough?*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
These Antioxidants Are Critical For Eye & Skin Health — Are You Getting Enough?*
Mental Health

New Research Says Depression May Not Be Caused By A Chemical Imbalance After All

Merrell Readman
New Research Says Depression May Not Be Caused By A Chemical Imbalance After All
Recipes

The Cooling & Anti-Inflammatory Cocktail Is Here To Save Your Weekend

Kami McBride
The Cooling & Anti-Inflammatory Cocktail Is Here To Save Your Weekend
Beauty

We Asked The Pros: Here's Exactly How To Fix Heat-Damaged Hair

Hannah Frye
We Asked The Pros: Here's Exactly How To Fix Heat-Damaged Hair
Integrative Health

A Simple Way To Improve Sleep If You're Over 65, According To Research

Emma Loewe
A Simple Way To Improve Sleep If You're Over 65, According To Research
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Motivation

Why You Should Be Stretching Daily To Improve Your Long-Term Health

Merrell Readman
Why You Should Be Stretching Daily To Improve Your Long-Term Health
Functional Food

Bone Broth vs. Collagen Powders: Which Is Better? A PhD Explains

Hannah Frye
Bone Broth vs. Collagen Powders: Which Is Better? A PhD Explains
Beauty

This Beauty Supplement Combines 3 Crucial Ingredients, All In One Capsule

Hannah Frye
This Beauty Supplement Combines 3 Crucial Ingredients, All In One Capsule
Integrative Health

Looking For Whole-Body Health Support? These Turmeric Supplements Do The Trick

Morgan Chamberlain
Looking For Whole-Body Health Support? These Turmeric Supplements Do The Trick
Love

9 Signs Your Relationship Is Ready For Marriage — Plus, 9 Red Flags To Watch For

Kelly Gonsalves
9 Signs Your Relationship Is Ready For Marriage — Plus, 9 Red Flags To Watch For
Functional Food

Everything You Need To Know Before Choosing A Meal Delivery Service

Lindsay Boyers
Everything You Need To Know Before Choosing A Meal Delivery Service
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/most-americans-arent-getting-restorative-sleep
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!