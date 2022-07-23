For this study, a team of researchers wanted to come up with a definitive explanation of restorative sleep. They then analyzed the restorative sleeping scores of a large sample of American adults, in order to determine whether people are actually getting restorative sleep.

According to the team, restorative sleep can be defined as "an aspect of sleep that is indicative of the restoration of positive daytime characteristics, such as improved mood, energy, and wellbeing." Other factors at play, they note, include alertness and cognitive function.

Based on their analysis, it would appear way fewer people than originally thought are getting restorative sleep, at least in the U.S.

Just 28.1% of the subjects achieved high restorative sleep scores, meaning 71.9% did not. "Whereas, previous nationally representative data has found markers of sleep health, such as sufficient sleep duration, in two thirds of US adults, our findings indicate that less than one third of U.S. adults received high scores for restorative sleep," the study authors write.