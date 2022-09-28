The 5 Best Full XL Mattresses Of 2022 For A More Comfortable Sleep
There’s a lot you can do to get a better night’s sleep, but if you don’t have a mattress that’s designed for your body, you’re not setting yourself up for success. And considering lack of high quality sleep can have a serious negative impact our overall health—including reduced cognitive function, a weakened immune system, and a less stable mood—it's important to find a sleep setup that supports your body's unique needs.
For taller people who need more length (but don’t necessarily have the room for more width), a full XL mattress can be just the ticket. The extra length of the best full XL mattress ensures you don't feel cramped as you snooze, but you do wake up feeling refreshed and mentally ready to take on the day.
Below, check out our choices for the best full XL mattresses available.
How long is a full XL mattress?
According to chiropractor Ryan Pendon, DC, of UrbanMed in Los Angeles, California, “The full XL mattress shares the 54-inch width of a standard full mattress, but has the 80-inch length of a standard Queen mattress, providing additional length for those with longer spines.” If you're between a full XL mattress and twin XL, you can expect an additional 16 inches of width to spread out with a the former.
How we picked:
We prioritized products that have no shortage of high and honest reviews. Each of these mattresses have at least 4 out of 5 stars overall.
We included a large range of prices, with mattresses from $299 to $1,919.
We sought out mattresses that meet certain standards, such as having particular certifications and best practices.
We take great pride in being able to recommend brands that are focussed on taking care of our planet, and we prioritized those efforts in our list here.
our picks for the best full XL mattresses
Best cooling: Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite
Pros:
- Cooling cover
- Provides joint relief
Cons:
- Made with memory foam
- Expensive
The Sedona Elite mattress offers superior support through its use of copper-infused memory foam, which provides sleepers with full-body cushioning and pressure relief. That, coupled with the 8-inch core of individually encased coils, ensures both edge and lumbar support—so you don’t have to worry about any sagging or back pain. Medium-firmness means it’s a good option for back and stomach sleepers, as it helps maintain cervical and overall back alignment throughout the night.
Memory foam mattresses have a reputation for running warm, but copper is naturally cooling. This mattress is especially temperature-regulating, thanks to the brand’s proprietary Glaciotex cover, which uses a cooling fiber infusion to help maintain your body’s temperature while you sleep.
It will arrive in a box with two layers of plastic to keep the mattress protected and compressed. The plastic wrap has to be tossed into the garbage, but the box is recyclable. Once it’s unwrapped, Brooklyn Bedding recommends waiting three to five hours to let it fully expand. While the brand does contribute to multiple charitable endeavors, this mattress is not necessarily a sustainable choice.
What Customers Say:
With over 200 reviews of this mattress on their website, it boasts a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Plenty of reviewers are thrilled by the support it gives (while still maintaining a comfortable level of softness), and its natural cooling properties. Some people report an off-gassing smell, but they also say it dissipates over time.
Best foam: American Mattress Company 10" Graphite Infused Memory Foam Mattress
Pros:
- Made in the U.S.
- Temperature controlling
Cons:
- Memory foam material
- Not great edge support
The 10” graphite-infused memory foam mattress combines 7 inches of high density foam with 1.5 inches of graphite foam and 1.5 inches of transitional foam—all CertiPUR-US® certified to skip harmful toxins. This unique combo of various memory foams with different densities allows the mattress to provide both support and pressure relief.
If you’re a hot sleeper, you’ll love the natural thermal conductivity of this mattress, coupled with the airiness of the breathable cover. The lower profile of the 10-inch mattress is also great for small spaces.
While the mattress conveniently arrives compressed and rolled in a box, the brand recommends giving it up to 48 hours for full expansion before using.
What Customers Say:
Shoppers praise the comfort of this mattress, as well as the quality. While some feel it lacks edge support, it earns special praise for the lack of an off-gassing smell.
Best latex: My Green Mattress Natural Escape
Pros:
- GOTS & GOLS certified
- Lengthy warranty
Cons
- Expensive
- Heavy
This hybrid mattress is the most sustainable and eco-friendly option on our list. Made with organic GOLS certified materials—including cotton, wool, and latex—it brings the best of both worlds together in supportive yet plush pick.
The layer of organic latex acts similar to memory foam to provide pressure relief and support as it contours to your body. The pocketed innersprings aids in this pressure point relief, while also providing lumbar support and reducing motion transfer, ideal for couples. Altogether, you can expect quality with every detail considered, down to the hand-done button tufting, which allows them to skip glue and added chemicals to hold everything together.
This mattress ships in a box after being rolled up and wrapped in plastic. There are no reports of off-gassing odor, and the brand does not use any extra packaging. The box breaks down easily and can be left on the curb for recycling pickup, while the plastic packaging does need to be thrown in the garbage.
What Customers Say:
The Natural Escape mattress boasts a five out of five star rating, with over 700 total reviews. Users love it for its natural latex build, as well as the medium-firmness, which offers just the right amount of support, without sacrificing comfort. The only drawbacks for some were the higher price point and the weight (moving this mattress is definitely a two person job).
Best mattress topper: My Green Mattress Organic Latex Topper
Pros:
- Made with latex
- Machine-washable cover
- Quick delivery
Cons:
- Not thick enough for some
The limited selection of full XL mattresses, especially those worth the splurge, means it might be harder to find the right firmness. Adding a mattress topper is an easy way to get even more pressure point relief and added comfort without entirely replacing your mattress.
This topper is made with 2 inches of GOLS certified organic Dunlop latex, so you can rest easy knowing you’re snoozing on a natural and sustainable product. Plus, the GOTS certified organic cotton zippered cover can be easily removed for easy cleans (and it's even machine-washable).
It comes rolled up in a recyclable box and is typically shipped within one to three days of your order.
What Customers Say:
This mattress has a perfect rating after more than 200 reviews on the My Green Mattress website. Shoppers note that they’ve experienced pressure point relief thanks to this topper, as well as improved comfort across the board. One reviewer writes, "I am loving this mattress topper! It’s so so comfortable and I am no longer breathing in toxic chemicals while I sleep A Will definitely be looking into their mattresses in the future!"
A few people do mention that it is a bit too firm for their needs, so keep that in mind if you prefer a softer topper. With that in mind, reviewers also comment on the ease of the return process.
How to shop for a full XL mattress.
Finding the proper full XL mattress for yourself will always come down to your own personal needs. It’s important, as with any mattress purchase, to make sure you are accounting for factors such sleeping position, if you prefer something more firm or plush, and whether you sleep hot or cold. “Sleeping on a mattress that is not right for your body could lead to several issues including back pain, joint soreness, muscle tightness and overall fatigue from a poor night’s sleep,” Dr. Pendon explains.
Who should consider a full XL mattress?
A full XL mattress is a good option for a handful of people. According to Dr. Pendon, “People who are on the taller side (6-foot and over) and who may have limited living space for a mattress can benefit from a full XL mattress.”
However, it's important to note the selection is more limited with full XL mattresses, as fewer brands offer this sizing. As a result, it may be harder to find the special sleep technology that you desire or the specific firmness and materials that you're hoping for.
FAQ
Will full sheets and mattress pads fit a full XL mattress?
Because full XL mattresses are five inches longer than standard full-sized mattresses, you will have to purchase full XL-specific sheet sets (along with a full XL mattress pad, if you need one).
Who is a full XL mattress best for?
If you are someone who needs the length of a queen or king mattress but doesn’t have the space for the larger width, a full XL is a perfect compromise for you. As Dr. Pendon says, “Keep in mind, rest is most important to your body. So, ultimately the goal should be sleep with positioning and comfort being the priority.” A full XL is a great way for taller people to maintain good positioning all night long.
How big is a full XL mattress?
A full XL mattress has the same width of a standard full mattress (54”) with an additional five inches of length, making it 80” long.
The takeaway.
Taking the proper steps to make sure your sleeping space meets your individual needs is a worthwhile investment (of time and money). For many, a full XL provides the optimal amount of space to stay comfortable as you snooze without, so you can wake up feeling refreshed and restored. And while you’re prioritizing your sleep health, make sure to invest in some high quality pillows, too!
Jack Byram is a freelance writer who covers health and wellness. He’s also spent a lot of time reviewing everything from tech gadgets to home goods, and writing about them for varying outlets. He’s a graduate of Fordham University with a Bachelor’s in English.