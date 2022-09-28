The Sedona Elite mattress offers superior support through its use of copper-infused memory foam, which provides sleepers with full-body cushioning and pressure relief. That, coupled with the 8-inch core of individually encased coils, ensures both edge and lumbar support—so you don’t have to worry about any sagging or back pain. Medium-firmness means it’s a good option for back and stomach sleepers, as it helps maintain cervical and overall back alignment throughout the night.

Memory foam mattresses have a reputation for running warm, but copper is naturally cooling. This mattress is especially temperature-regulating, thanks to the brand’s proprietary Glaciotex cover, which uses a cooling fiber infusion to help maintain your body’s temperature while you sleep.

It will arrive in a box with two layers of plastic to keep the mattress protected and compressed. The plastic wrap has to be tossed into the garbage, but the box is recyclable. Once it’s unwrapped, Brooklyn Bedding recommends waiting three to five hours to let it fully expand. While the brand does contribute to multiple charitable endeavors, this mattress is not necessarily a sustainable choice.

What Customers Say:

With over 200 reviews of this mattress on their website, it boasts a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Plenty of reviewers are thrilled by the support it gives (while still maintaining a comfortable level of softness), and its natural cooling properties. Some people report an off-gassing smell, but they also say it dissipates over time.