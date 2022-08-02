Home The 7 Best Beds For Tall People That Are Actually Long Enough mbg Contributing Writer By Jack Byram mbg Contributing Writer Jack Byram is a freelance writer who covers health and wellness. He’s also spent a lot of time reviewing everything from tech gadgets to home goods, and writing about them for varying outlets.

A few extra inches of height offer some enviable perks, like reaching the top shelf and having the best view at a concert, but it can also come with a downside. Most products and services are designed to accommodate the average human, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that’s around just 5 feet 9 inches tall for American males. As a result, those towering closer to 7 feet tall have to find ways to live within a world that’s built just a little too small. For example, a standard full-size mattress is just 75 inches long, which means anyone over 6 foot 3 inches will have to bend and contort their body to fit. Luckily, tall sleepers aren’t doomed to a life of lackluster sleep. The best beds for tall people offer a few extra inches to ensure all limbs stay supported throughout the night. If you’re ready to upgrade your sleep without exposing your toes to the monsters under the bed, uncover our top beds for tall people, below.

What is the best bed for someone over 6 feet tall?

While the best mattress for you depends on a few different factors—like sleep position, material preference, and budget—our top picks all meet the same primary requirement for tall folks: length. The best mattress for tall people give you at least 5 extra inches of space, if not more, over a standard twin or full. A twin XL, queen, or king mattress offers at least 80 inches of length for lounging, while upgrading to a California King will give you a whopping 84 inches. Although less common, it's also possible to find full and RV mattress, which offer extra length without adding too much width.

How to find the best bed for a tall person.

Height may be the most important factor in finding the best bed for someone over 6 feet tall, but it's not the only consideration. Taller folks also need to pay extra attention to the support offered by their mattress, according to New York-based chiropractor Jan Lefkowitz, founder of Body In Balance Chiropractic. “The longer your body is, the more leverage there is,” he tells mbg. “If your mattress is old and beginning to sag, your middle section may sink too deep into the mattress, thus causing a bend in your middle and lower back. This can, over time, create stress on your spinal joints and muscles and lead to back pain.” The best mattress option for tall people offers “enough firmness so that your pelvic area does not sink too deep,” per Lefkowitz. Of course, the right level of support for your body is also determined by your sleep style. For example, side sleepers need extra pressure relief for their shoulders and hips, while stomach sleepers will love an extra-firm pick. We recommend selecting a mattress with a generous trial period to ensure it meets both your height and firmness needs.

How we picked: Price Height knows no bank accounts, so we wanted to showcase a breadth of different price-points to make sure that all tall sleepers get a great night’s sleep. Support As taller sleepers are dealing with more leverage, we only included mattresses that complemented that with a focus on support, spinal alignment, and sag prevention. Type We included a few different types of mattresses, including memory foam and hybrids, but the bulk of our focus is on latex for its sustainability. Reviews Mattresses with rave reviews stand out, and we leaned into these ratings to find the companies offering the best options for gentle giants.

mbg's picks for the best beds for tall people of 2022: Best budget: Siena Sleep Memory Foam Mattress Siena Sleep Memory Foam Mattress VIEW ON Siena Sleep | From $299 Pros: Arrives in box

Limited motion transfer Cons: Shorter warranty

Not great for side sleepers

Made with memory foam Materials: Memory foam , Polyfoam Firmness: Medium-firm Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King Warranty: 10-year Trial: 180 nights Edge Support: No Siena Sleep offers a twin XL mattress for less than $400, proving even tall folks don't need to sacrifice quality for price. The supportive design layers a sturdy foundational foam with a comfort-focused, responsive memory foam to create an oasis that suits sleepers of all heights. While many memory foams have a bad reputation for running warm, this budget-friendly find combats the negative stereotype with a gel-infused material that wicks away excess body heat to keep you cool. Better yet, the 10-inch height of the mattress suits a variety of bed frames, including box springs, adjustable bases, and platform designs, so you likely won't need to splurge on a new frame. It's also great for couples; memory foam reduces bounce to prevent unwanted motion transfer. Best splurge: Avocado Organic Luxury Mattress Avocado Organic Luxury Mattress VIEW ON Avocado | From $2799 Pros: Sustainably made

Tufted by hand Cons: Price

Shipping surcharge for AK & HI

Heavy weight is hard to transport Materials: GOLS certified organic latex , Recycled steel coils , Organic wool , Organic cotton Firmness: Medium Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King Warranty: 25-year Trial: 365 nights Edge Support: Yes Handmade in Los Angeles, this mattress is like the modern day version of the stacked mattresses in the "Princess and the Pea." Available in both an original and plush option, it boasts 17 distinct layers made from sustainable materials such as organic latex, alpaca, wool, silk, and hemp. The standard option pairs layers these responsive materials over 1,414 pocketed coils, while as the plush version adds a second layer of 1,722 responsive low-profile coils. As a result, it thrives where other plush mattresses fall short, adapting to your body's needs with five distinct support zones. While this sounds great for every sleeper, it's actually a huge perk for tall sleepers. This design ensures consistent support through the entire mattress—not just the areas under an average-sized person’s head and back. Best for Couples: Brooklyn Bedding EcoSleep Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding EcoSleep Hybrid VIEW ON Ecosleep | From $719 Pros: Flippable with two firmness options

Arrives in box Cons: Shorter warranty

Only available online Materials: Organic wool , Organic cotton , Ascension™ coil , Latex Firmness: Firm , Medium Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King , Split California King Warranty: 10-year Trial: 120 nights Edge Support: Yes A flippable mattress that offers two different firmness options? A match made in heaven for indecisive tall sleepers who know they want length but can't settle on the right level of support. Each side offers something a little different; both ends have a firm latex layer for support, but one adds a second plush comfort layer for a slightly softer (and more responsive) surface. Between each side is a base of 961 individually encased coils, which minimize motion transfer to prevent one person's movement from shaking the whole bed. The hypoallergenic pick also boasts sustainably sourced latex, which is naturally mold, mildew, and dust-mite resistant. Best for side sleepers: PlushBeds Botanical Bliss® Organic Latex Mattress PlushBeds Botanical Bliss® Organic Latex Mattress VIEW ON Plushbeds | From $1599 Pros: Three height options

Two firmness options

GOLS and GOTS certified Cons: Pricier than others on the list

Must use 30 days before returning Materials: GOLS certified organic latex , Organic wool , Organic cotton Firmness: Medium-firm , Medium Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King , Split California King , Split Queen , Split King Warranty: Lifetime Trial: 100 nights Edge Support: No Side sleepers and tall sleepers rejoice! PlusBeds knocks it out of the park with this medium-firm option that provides maximum shoulder and hip pressure relief—a must for side sleepers that put extra pressure on these areas. Organic latex is the key material behind this pressure-relieving pick, as the dense materials conforms to the body without loosing support—and this layer runs the entire length of the full mattress to ensure tall bodies get support from head to toe. And that's not the only attention to detail; 12 European air vents wick away body heat throughout the night; heavy duty handles make it easy to move; and the entire mattress is biodegradable. Best hybrid: The Big Fig Mattress Big Fig The Big Fig Mattress Big Fig VIEW ON Big Fig Mattress | From $1099 Pros: Can support up to 1,100 pounds

Edge support

No return delivery fees Cons: Made with memory foam

Too firm for some Materials: Memory foam , Polyfoam , Latex , Coils Firmness: Medium-firm Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King , Split King Warranty: 20-year Trial: 120 nights Edge Support: Yes It's natural for added height to come with additional weight, which makes this Big Fig design a solid option. Designed to support up to 1,100 pounds, the hybrid design has both individually wrapped, 15-gauge coils and four layers of high-quality foams. This combo gives support without compromising on comfort, making it a standout pick for plus-size sleepers. Plus, superior edge support means that the entire mattress keeps you supported throughout the night (and a 20-year warranty leaves you feeling supported during the day). Taller sleepers will also love the durable medium-firm construction, as it keeps lengthier bodies aligned and gives durability for years to come. Best sustainable: Winkbeds EcoCloud Hybrid Mattress Winkbeds EcoCloud Hybrid Mattress VIEW ON Winkbeds | From $1099 Pros: Hypoallergenic

Hybrid design uses innersprings for extra support Cons: No handles

Not firm enough for some Materials: Recycled steel coils , Organic wool , Organic cotton , Latex Firmness: Medium Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King Warranty: Lifetime Trial: 120 nights Edge Support: Yes It's hard not to be a fan of this all-natural find, which is made without synthetic foams or fibers. Talalay latex offers natural breathability, contouring to where your body needs it most, while organic New Zealand wool adds natural cooling properties. The biggest sell? Added anti-sag support that allows you to use every inch of your bed, fringes included, without having to worry about an inferior night’s sleep. For tall folks, this kind of support means they won’t have to worry about dips under their back, which can be a common cause for back pain. And if a greener footprint and unparalleled support doesn't do it for you, maybe fast and free shipping, a full replacement lifetime warranty, and a 120 night risk-free trial will pique your interest. Best in a box: Casper Original Hybrid Mattress Casper Original Hybrid Mattress VIEW ON Casper | From $1100 Pros: 3 ergonomic zones for pressure relief

Breathable material Cons: Limited warranty

Made with memory foam Materials: Memory foam , Coils Firmness: Medium-firm Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King Warranty: 10-year Trial: 100 nights Edge Support: No Casper revolutionized the bed-in-a-box concept in 2014, and it has since become a household name for quality mattresses at a more affordable price. Among the brand's lineup is this best-selling hybrid, which is so good that 80% of customers report sleeping better on it—and it's not hard to see why when the features are stacked up. The hybrid design offers both memory foam with multi-zone support and a resilient spring layer for added lift and airflow. This two-pronged approach gives you the best of both innerspring and memory foam designs to ensure you never get too hot but still get the pressure relief your body needs. Available in a twin XL, queen, king, and California king, it even comes with a 100-day trial to ensure it's really up to par for your sleep setup.

FAQ What’s the best bed for a tall person? An ideal bed for a tall person is one that's long enough—but that's not the only factor to consider. We suggest a frame that's higher off the ground, as anything too low to the ground will be difficult to get in and out of (and adds risk of injury). Are there extra long beds for really tall people? Outside of the mattresses listed above, there are even more dramatic options available, such as the Alaskan King (108 inches long) and the Texas King (98 inches long). These options can be tougher to find, so they likely will require additional searching beyond standard mattress retailers. What size bed should a 6-foot tall person get? If you're over 6 feet tall (or 72 inches), we recommend that you opt for a mattress that's at least 80 inches long i.e. a twin XL, queen, king, or California king. While a twin or full mattress will technically work for someone this height, these sizes don't provide much wiggle room. If you're over 6 foot 3 inches tall, it's imperative that you jump straight to XL or larger mattresses, which accommodate your height.

