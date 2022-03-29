This Tall Houseplant Is So Finicky, But We've Got The Secret To Keeping It Alive

You can usually find a fiddle leaf at your local nursery or the garden section at a home improvement store. Online nurseries are also great places to look. Fiddle leaf figs can cost anywhere from $20 to $300, depending on how far along they are in their growth. Another plant you may find in your search is the 'Bambino,' a dwarf variety that doesn’t grow as tall but is visually similar to the fiddle leaf.

A word of caution: Fiddle leaf figs are known to be divas about their environment. Knowing the kind of conditions they enjoy can help you determine where in your home you should put the plant. Ideally, you’ll want to find a space that receives consistent light throughout the day; “Not direct hot sun, but very bright light,” Ananda Yankellow, home and garden designer behind A Piece of Rainbow, tells mbg. Steer clear of vents, drafts, and doors. And know that a humidifier will make your fiddle leaf fig incredibly happy.

“The most important part is figuring out the best location for the fiddle leaf fig before you bring it home,” Meg Renninger, the founder of Southside Plants, adds. “I recommend getting a baby plant because this allows the plant to adapt to your house and you don't risk spending hundreds on a mature specimen that will wither away.”

It’s a good idea to let your new fig hang out for a few days in one spot before repotting or moving it. Let it get acclimated to its new home. And when you do find a space for it, let it do its thing. It hates being moved.