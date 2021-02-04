mindbodygreen

This Fayetteville Home Is Guaranteed To Make You Smile (And Want Your Own Chalk Wall)

This Fayetteville Home Is Guaranteed To Make You Smile (And Want Your Own Chalk Wall)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
sunny room filled with plants

Image by Stacey-Ann Blake

February 4, 2021

While I've never physically stepped inside Stacey-Ann Blake (@designaddictmom)'s Fayetteville, North Carolina, home, I can imagine it's one of those places you just never want to leave. It's colorful, comforting, and full of cheerful design features that grow with Stacey-Ann and her family—from a seasonal monster door to rotating chalk art of epic proportions. Talk about a fun house.

What are three words that describe your design philosophy at home?

Joyful, colorful, fun.

colorful nursery with playful pictures

Image by Cesia Noemi and Lea Hartman

Has your approach to home design changed at all since the pandemic?

We've had to get creative with repurposing spaces, but that isn't unusual for me as I tended to do that even before the pandemic.

I'm obsessed with your chalk mural! Can you tell me a little more about it and how you use it?

I was pregnant and nesting with our second-born and wanted to create a play space before giving birth, so I painted that wall with chalkboard paint. Now it has morphed into a canvas to showcase the hubby's renowned chalk mural creations.

What home projects are on your list for 2021?

Possibly wallpapering and painting a few spaces and a few minor outdoor projects once the weather warms up.

What object in your home brings you the most joy, and why?

It depends on which room I'm in, but the sunroom with Glory The Fig is a favorite space to start my mornings.

living room with multiple rugs and a bright red couch

Image by Stacey-Ann Blake

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells are there?

The sounds of children playing, a very noisy toddler, and music. The smell of candles, incense, essential oils, and something baking in the oven or being cooked on the stove.

What's the most sentimental thing hanging on your walls, and what's the story behind it?

I have a wall of 5-by-5 photographs that I print from my camera roll or my Instagram feed. They are sentimental because they showcase fun memories that sometimes are forgotten, but when you walk by that wall, you can't help but smile and feel joy.

What does the word home mean to you?

Home is a place for self-expression. Home is a place for vulnerability. Home is safe. Home is where my family is, and love lives at home.

Recreate the look:

Home Tour recreate the look: Stacey-Ann Blake

Image by mbg Creative

