This Delicate-Looking Plant Is Actually Shockingly Hardy

The string of hearts prefers an environment with plenty of bright, indirect sunlight and will do well in a pot with well-draining soil. Think about planting it in a cactus potting mix, perlite, peat, or moss blend; You’ll want to treat your string of hearts like a succulent. (These plants also look and do great in an open terrarium, if you’re looking to spice up your collection!)

Speaking of treating it like a succulent, this means letting your string of hearts dry out between waterings. “When the potting mix has dried out, it feels much lighter to pick up,” explains Jenkins. Or you can use your fingers to tell when the top two-thirds of the soil is bone dry. And absolutely, under no circumstances, do you need to frequently water or fertilize this plant during the winter. If you do choose to fertilize your plant in spring and summer, Goldwyn Merth recommends using either worm castings or organic fertilizer for a gentler option.

As a fast grower, the string of hearts fills and trails along whatever space it’s in. “They really do grow and grow if you don’t prune them at all,” Jenkins tells mbg. The great news is they actually prefer to snuggle and be slightly rootbound so there’s absolutely no rush to repot this guy. It’s truly a set it and let it thrive kind of houseplant.

When the day does come to repot, give yourself plenty of time to do it because it can be tricky, especially if your plant has longer leaves. Take a slow and steady approach to keep the vines from tangling and the rootball from enduring transplant shock.

To maximize its growth potential, opt for a hanging planter near a window, ledge, or window sill!