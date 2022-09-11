The spider plant, also known as the ribbon plant or spider ivy, is best known for its unique appearance and funky growth pattern. As healthy plants mature, their long leaves produce their own little "spiderettes." Once these baby spider plants dangle from the mother plant, they can be removed to be propagated and grown on their own. (More on that below!)

You can also tell a spider plant from its tell-tale thin, grass-like leaves that come in beautiful variegated patterns. The Chlorophytum comosum ‘Vittatum’ has leaves with white/yellow centers with green outlines, while the Chlorophytum Comosum ‘Reverse Variegatum’ leaves have green centers with white/yellow outlines. The Chlorophytum Bonnie's leaves come out hilariously curly. When a spider plant is happy, these leaves will grow very quickly.

Native to the coast of West and South Africa, the spider plant is relatively hardy and can withstand a wider range of temperatures than some other popular houseplants. "Spider plants are fantastically adaptable and will tolerate a range of conditions indoors," says Brooke Blocker, the founder of houseplant shop Outside In.

That being said, Karen Hugg, gardener and author of Leaf Your Troubles Behind, says that they wouldn't be at the top of her list of easy-care varieties. "The only reason is that spider plants like to be moist; they don't want to be wet, and they don't want to be dry," she says. So you should know your way around a watering can before bringing one of these coastal plants into your space.