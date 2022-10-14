Live in a dry climate or just trying to cut down on your water consumption at home? Drought-tolerant plants can bring maximum color and life to your garden with minimum effort and resources.

When choosing the best ones for your yard, Karen Hugg, gardener and author of Leaf Your Troubles Behind, recommends looking to native plants first, since you know they'll be well-adapted to your climate. Brandy Hall, founder of Shades of Green Permaculture, adds that you can also look for plants that have deep root systems, succulent leaves, or other adaptations that allow them to thrive in dry and hot areas.

Here, Hugg and Hall share their top 12 picks for drought-tolerant plants that can go a long time without water—plus, each one's care needs and ideal environments.