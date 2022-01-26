This Plant Will Make Your Front Lawn Infinitely More Interesting

Clovers are small, rapidly-growing legumes. "A clover lawn is typically a mix of clover and whichever grass type grows best in your region or climate. It can be any ratio of that mix," explains Emily Murphy, organic gardener and author of the new book, Grow Now: How We Can Save Our Health, Communities, and Planet―One Garden at a Time.

Clover was first brought into the U.S. from Europe in the 1600s and quickly started thriving across many parts of the country from there. "It grows well here—especially in disturbed areas like lawns," says Nancy Lawson, naturalist and author of The Humane Gardener: Nurturing a Backyard Habitat for Wildlife. Lawns dotted with clover were the norm for hundreds of years until the rise of herbicides and pesticides convinced us that lawns should contain grass and grass only; anything else is a weed.

These days, more people are starting to see the value in filling in their yards with many types of plants instead. Not only do they look more interesting than your typical turf, but wild gardens can also serve as refuges for local wildlife and havens for high-quality soil. For these reasons, clover lawns are now experiencing a comeback.