The consensus is that the morning is the best time to give your indoor plants a drink—especially during the hot summer months. This will allow the plant to absorb the water before it gets too hot (which can cause the water to evaporate too quickly) and dark. A plant that's still wet come nightfall will stay damp until the sun comes up again, which could set the stage for issues like pests.

Pay special attention to when you're watering plants in southern facing windows, which tend to receive a lot of direct sun.

When the light is less harsh, the timing of watering becomes slightly less important. So as seasons change, your plants' watering needs will change too. "In the fall and winter months, you'll likely need to scale back your watering routine, as plants go dormant, or grow more slowly as light becomes less available and temperatures drop," Maria Failla, host of Bloom and Grow Radio, tells mbg.

Other tricks like knowing how to spot overwatering and underwatering and rotating your plants as you water can also help maintain plant health throughout the year.