What Time Of Day You Should Water Your Houseplants & Why It Matters

What Time Of Day You Should Water Your Houseplants & Why It Matters

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Smiling Woman Watering House Plants With Watering Can

Image by Alberto Bogo / Stocksy

September 22, 2020 — 0:04 AM

We know it's possible to overwater and underwater houseplants—but have you ever thought about the role that the timing of watering has on your indoor jungle? We consulted an expert for more information about whether it's best to grab your watering can in the morning, noon, or night and here's what she told us.

It's usually better to water houseplants in the morning.

The consensus is that the morning is the best time to give your indoor plants a drink—especially during the hot summer months. This will allow the plant to absorb the water before it gets too hot (which can cause the water to evaporate too quickly) and dark. A plant that's still wet come nightfall will stay damp until the sun comes up again, which could set the stage for issues like pests.

Pay special attention to when you're watering plants in southern facing windows, which tend to receive a lot of direct sun.

When the light is less harsh, the timing of watering becomes slightly less important. So as seasons change, your plants' watering needs will change too. "In the fall and winter months, you'll likely need to scale back your watering routine, as plants go dormant, or grow more slowly as light becomes less available and temperatures drop," Maria Failla, host of Bloom and Grow Radio, tells mbg.

Other tricks like knowing how to spot overwatering and underwatering and rotating your plants as you water can also help maintain plant health throughout the year.

No matter what time you water, be sure to keep it consistent.

Getting in the mindset of watering in the morning can also help you become an all-around better plant parent. After all, Failla says that consistency is really the name of the game when it comes to houseplant care.

"I look at a plant before I look at a screen," Failla says, "meaning I check in with my plants every morning so see how they are doing, if they need watering, check their leaves to make sure no pests are hanging around, and just generally enjoy them!"

Tending to your greenery at the same time every day can help you get into the habit of constantly checking in on each individual plant's water, food, and sunlight needs. Plants love consistency, and will likely reward you for your diligence with healthy, vibrant foliage.

The bottom line.

Few aspects of plant care are black and white, and only you can know what's best for your plants by keeping an eye on them. With that being said, morning waterings tend to be better if you can swing them. If they're not in the cards, just get in the habit of checking in on your plant at a consistent time every day and you'll be in a good position to give them just the right amount of water they need to thrive.

