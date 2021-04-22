The climate crisis won't be solved in a day.

While Earth Day is certainly nice in theory, in practice it needs to last well beyond April 22. This is one holiday that could use the New Year's treatment: Imagine if we all used Earth Day to check in with ourselves and set ambitious eco-friendly goals for the future? Imagine if we shared them with friends and loved ones and vowed to keep each other accountable moving forward?

At mbg, we're all for individual commitments to exercise more or eat less sugar, but these sustainability resolutions would have a greater impact on our collective communities (and many of them would pay dividends for personal well-being, too).

So, in the name of reflecting on where we've been and charting a new path forward, today we're sharing six Earth Day 2021 resolutions inspired by the consumer trends that we've seen brewing in the past year. Pledge to one; pledge to them all; or pledge to your own. Whatever you do, take today to pledge to something.